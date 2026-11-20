This Dark Comedy Series From The Writers Of Deadpool Is Perfect For A Weekend Binge
With only 10 episodes and an endearing vigilante protagonist, "Wayne" is the perfect bite-sized watch for "Deadpool" fans on the go.
Released to YouTube Premium in 2019, "Wayne" is an action comedy series that boasts executive producing and writing credits from both Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the infamous writing team behind the "Deadpool" film franchise. The universally acclaimed show follows the misadventures of Wayne McCullough (Mark McKenna,) a jaded Massachusetts teenager who tends to solve his problems with his fists. After Wayne develops feelings for a sarcastic girl named Del, he joins forces with her to track down the 1979 Pontiac Trans Am that was stolen from his late father.
Like "Deadpool," "Wayne" doesn't shy away from gore or violence — but, just like its titular character, its rugged exterior hides a secret, irresistible sweetness. Reviewers have consistently praised "Wayne" for its careful development of its lovingly rough-and-tumble leads, prompting comparisons to other character-driven black comedies like Netflix's "The End of the F***ing World." Despite its widespread critical success, "Wayne" was canceled by YouTube Premium after a single season. The series resided on Amazon Prime Video from 2020 to 2023, when it was removed from the platform; as of October 12, 2026, it is available for streaming on Netflix.
The Deadpool writers describe Wayne as 'John Wick meets John Hughes'
When "Deadpool" writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick first heard about the pilot for the gritty teen rom-com that eventually became "Wayne," they were immediately onboard. "It always appeals to us, something that's not your traditional affair," Wernick confirmed in a 2019 interview with SlashFilm, reflecting on the unique "John Wick meets John Hughes" label that he and his writing partner ascribe to "Wayne."
According to Wernick, he and Reese typically gravitate to projects that play fast and loose with tone: A penchant that led them not only to "Wayne," but also to screenplays like "Zombieland" and "Deadpool." "We always say extraordinary circumstances in an ordinary world is something that appeals to us," Wernick continued. "['Wayne'] obviously I think falls into that, especially with the mixing of tone. We want you not only to laugh. We think of this as a comedy but we also think of this as many other things: action adventure, it's a road trip and has an emotional story, a love story between two kids who are coming of age."
Wernick and Reese are perhaps most well-known for their work on the "Deadpool" film franchise, which has yet to receive an update on its future since the 2024 release of "Deadpool & Wolverine." In the meantime, Wernick's comments seemingly promote a weekend binge of "Wayne" to interested "Deadpool" fans, who have enjoyed the Merc with a Mouth's aptitudes for both violence and humor ever since the first "Deadpool" film hit theaters in 2016. "It'll be for the viewers to decide," Wernick continued. "But we think ["Wayne"] falls smack dab into our 'brand.'"