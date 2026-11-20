When "Deadpool" writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick first heard about the pilot for the gritty teen rom-com that eventually became "Wayne," they were immediately onboard. "It always appeals to us, something that's not your traditional affair," Wernick confirmed in a 2019 interview with SlashFilm, reflecting on the unique "John Wick meets John Hughes" label that he and his writing partner ascribe to "Wayne."

According to Wernick, he and Reese typically gravitate to projects that play fast and loose with tone: A penchant that led them not only to "Wayne," but also to screenplays like "Zombieland" and "Deadpool." "We always say extraordinary circumstances in an ordinary world is something that appeals to us," Wernick continued. "['Wayne'] obviously I think falls into that, especially with the mixing of tone. We want you not only to laugh. We think of this as a comedy but we also think of this as many other things: action adventure, it's a road trip and has an emotional story, a love story between two kids who are coming of age."

Wernick and Reese are perhaps most well-known for their work on the "Deadpool" film franchise, which has yet to receive an update on its future since the 2024 release of "Deadpool & Wolverine." In the meantime, Wernick's comments seemingly promote a weekend binge of "Wayne" to interested "Deadpool" fans, who have enjoyed the Merc with a Mouth's aptitudes for both violence and humor ever since the first "Deadpool" film hit theaters in 2016. "It'll be for the viewers to decide," Wernick continued. "But we think ["Wayne"] falls smack dab into our 'brand.'"