"The Twilight Zone" used the anthology format to tap into speculative sci-fi. Series creator, host, and narrator Rod Serling used fantastical allegories to explore real-world anxieties, creating a show that went on to inspire countless writers and directors. "The Twilight Zone" is easily one of the best CBS shows of all time, thanks to its willingness to push the limits of the sci-fi anthology format on television. The show, however, isn't the only anthology Serling helmed. Starting in 1969, with an extended pilot episode, "Night Gallery" ran on NBC for three seasons with Serling as creator and host, although it switched out sci-fi for supernatural horror.

"Night Gallery" uses an art gallery as the show's setting, with Serling appearing as the curator who narrates the strange and macabre tales. He unveils various paintings that capture the essence of each story, introducing them as "a frozen moment of a nightmare."

While "The Twilight Zone" mostly relied on original scripts about alien invasions, time travel, and philosophical dilemmas, "Night Gallery" often adapted classic fantasy tales or genre authors like H.P. Lovecraft. For instance, the episode "Cool Air" is based on a Lovecraft short story of the same name, which turns a mundane scenario into a source of terror.