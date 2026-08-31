The Twilight Zone Nearly Had A Different Narrator, And Rod Serling Was Not A Fan

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When you imagine "The Twilight Zone," it's hard not to immediately think of its creator and narrator, Rod Serling. His dapper suit, occasional cigarette, and distinct deadpan voice made it one of the best CBS shows of all time. Serling's voice is synonymous with the series, yet he wasn't the studio's first choice. In fact, they had several other options before finally allowing Serling to narrate his own show.

Throughout the early days of television, Serling had built himself a reputation as a writer of screenplays and TV movies, but wanted his scripts to have a message. He decided that writing science fiction scripts might allow him to tackle more hard-hitting topics without attracting any network interference. Eventually, "The Twilight Zone" was born, and with it came the pilot episode — "Where Is Everybody?" — which was narrated by Westbrook Van Voorhis. But as CBS executive William Self told Marc Zicree for the book, "The Twilight Zone Companion," that choice didn't go over well. "When we listened to it we decided it was a little too pompous-sounding"

It wasn't long before almost all of the decision makers turned to Hollywood titan Orson Welles as the next obvious choice. Obvious, that is, for everyone but Rod Serling. "Rod was not at all thrilled with the idea of having Orson Welles narrate 'The Twilight Zone,'" Self said in the same book. "But Welles sat well with the agency, sat well with the sponsor, sat well with the network, except for one little problem." Turns out that problem was not so little, after all.