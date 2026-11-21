The Rings Of Power Season 3: Who Is Landroval, The Prince Of Eagles?
Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 4.
A lot happens in "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 4. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is finally reunited with her husband, Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower), and at the end of the episode, we meet Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) in his new Nazgnagôl garb. Theo subsequently kills Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) in a powerful moment that marks the cliffhanger for the season's first half.
In the midst of all the guts and glory, a Great Eagle arrives and bears Galadriel and Celeborn to safety. As this winged hero arrives, Galadriel names him as "Landroval, Prince of Eagles." It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in a busy sequence, but it's also an intentional line — one that connects the two elves' airborne savior to one of the most important birds in Middle-earth history.
In "The Return of the King," Landroval is named as the brother of Gwaihir the Windlord. Tolkien describes the two brothers as the "greatest of all the Eagles of the North, mightiest of the descendants of old Thorondor, who built his eyries in the inaccessible peaks of the Encircling Mountains when Middle-earth was young."
Who are Gwaihir, Landroval, and the Great Eagles?
The Great Eagles are a famous and recurring part of Tolkien's storytelling. We first meet them in "The Hobbit," in which their unnamed leader is referred to as the "Lord of the Eagles." They also play an ongoing role in "The Silmarillion" and "The Lord of the Rings," most often as the messengers of the Valar, the god-like guardians of Middle-earth, in their interactions with Men, Elves, and others.
Tolkien's thoughts about what the Great Eagles were varied over time. We know that some of them, like Landroval, continue to show up over millennia of storytelling, so they're clearly not ordinary birds. What isn't clear is whether Tolkien ever conclusively decided if they were merely talking beasts or more powerful beings, like the angelic Maiar. "The Silmarillion" leans toward the latter explanation; that book describes the lofty abode of Manwë, the King of the Valar — who's associated with wind, air, and birds — like so: "Spirits in the shape of hawks and eagles flew ever to and from his halls; and their eyes could see to the depths of the seas, and pierce the hidden caverns beneath the world."
In the First Age of Middle-earth, the Great Eagles show up often, including Gwaihir, Landroval, and their dad, Thorondor. In the Second Age, the Eagles are less busy, but they do play a key role in the eventual fate of Númenor. And yes, as you may have guessed, this makes Landroval's appearance in "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 4 something of a creative liberty on the part of the showrunners.
Landroval and his brother have a big impact on The Lord of the Rings
Landroval and Gwaihir are important in "The Lord of the Rings," too. Gwaihir shows up to save Gandalf from Saruman's tower of Orthanc, for example, allowing him to escape and reunite with Frodo in Rivendell. Landroval, meanwhile, arrives with his brother and an army of their kind at the end of "The Return of the King," helping Aragorn and his Gondorian army battle Sauron's forces at the Black Gate. Both brothers, along with another Eagle named Meneldor, then fly into Mordor, where they pick up Frodo and Sam, saving them from the destruction of Mount Doom after the One Ring is destroyed.
This represents a clear connection with the events of "The Rings of Power." In the show, Landroval steals Galadriel and Celeborn from the clutches of Sauron and his new ring-servants, the Nazgnagôl; thousands of years later, Landroval will face off against the Nazgûl again when he arrives at the Black Gate. In the book, Tolkien writes that "straight down upon the Nazgûl they bore, stooping suddenly out of the high airs, and the rush of their wide wings as they passed over was like a gale."
Of course, if Theo ends up becoming the Witch-king, he won't be present at that final battle with the Great Eagles. His fate would await him in Gondor, after he engages in single combat against an upstart shieldmaiden from Rohan. But that, of course, is a story for another time.