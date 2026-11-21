Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 4.

A lot happens in "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 4. Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is finally reunited with her husband, Celeborn (Jamie Campbell Bower), and at the end of the episode, we meet Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) in his new Nazgnagôl garb. Theo subsequently kills Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) in a powerful moment that marks the cliffhanger for the season's first half.

In the midst of all the guts and glory, a Great Eagle arrives and bears Galadriel and Celeborn to safety. As this winged hero arrives, Galadriel names him as "Landroval, Prince of Eagles." It's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in a busy sequence, but it's also an intentional line — one that connects the two elves' airborne savior to one of the most important birds in Middle-earth history.

In "The Return of the King," Landroval is named as the brother of Gwaihir the Windlord. Tolkien describes the two brothers as the "greatest of all the Eagles of the North, mightiest of the descendants of old Thorondor, who built his eyries in the inaccessible peaks of the Encircling Mountains when Middle-earth was young."