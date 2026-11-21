Why Bobby Galvin From 12 12 12 Looks So Familiar
The part of Bobby Galvin in Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan's Apple TV's crime thriller "12 12 12" is played by Jack Kesy, an actor who has portrayed quite a few other criminals and villains in his career to date. On the small screen, Kesy had a prominent role in all three seasons of Guillermo del Toro's FX horror series "The Strain," playing a monstrous vampire named Gabriel Bolivar. Following "The Strain," Kesy landed the part of mafia man Roller Husser in the raunchy TNT comedy "Claws". Kesy's third high-profile portrayal of a lawbreaker came in the heart-pounding HBO crime drama "Task," in which he guest-starred as Billy Prendergrast, a deceased motorcycle gang member and the brother of Robbie Prendergrast (Tom Pelphrey).
Beyond Kesy's TV endeavors, he has made appearances in multiple movies that "12 12 12" viewers might have seen over the years. Kesy featured as Leon in the 2017 "Baywatch" film and he played the villainous mutant Black Tom Cassidy in 2018's "Deadpool 2". That same year, he returned to the world of gangsters when he portrayed The Fish in the Bruce Willis-led action flick "Death Wish". Kesy's filmography also includes the small part of U.S. Army Special Forces soldier Charles Jones in the war drama "12 Strong," as well as a black ops team member known as Thunder in the Tom Clancy military thriller "Without Remorse". In 2024, Kesy became the latest actor to embody the human-demon hybrid investigator Hellboy in "Hellboy: The Crooked Man".
12 12 12 is an exhilarating Apple TV crime thriller
"12 12 12" starts off with a big heist, and Jack Kesy's Bobby Galvin is right in the middle of the chaos. Examining the event from three points in time, the premiere focuses on Bobby and his brother Paul (Jamie Dornan) robbing a bank vault in Zurich, Switzerland on Christmas Eve. It's an intricate operation that requires the duo to use an underground tunnel they drilled themselves and evade various security mechanisms.
Bobby isn't as sharp as his brother, and his recklessness clashes heavily with Paul's more methodical approach. From losing millions of dollars to committing acts of violence, Bobby can't seem to stay away from a life of crime, which interrupts Paul's plan to settle down with his girlfriend. Then there's FBI agent Jack Strickland (Anthony Mackie), who relentlessly tracks the two and has a bit of a vendetta against them stemming from an earlier heist in Newark, New Jersey. The three main characters of "12 12 12" might be more similar than they appear on the surface, which makes each twist even more compelling.
There have been some great shows on Apple TV so far in 2026, and "12 12 12" has every chance of joining the year-end best-of list. Yes, some of the action requires a slight suspension of disbelief, but this series is a pulse-pounding good time for crime thriller fans.