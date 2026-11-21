"12 12 12" starts off with a big heist, and Jack Kesy's Bobby Galvin is right in the middle of the chaos. Examining the event from three points in time, the premiere focuses on Bobby and his brother Paul (Jamie Dornan) robbing a bank vault in Zurich, Switzerland on Christmas Eve. It's an intricate operation that requires the duo to use an underground tunnel they drilled themselves and evade various security mechanisms.

Bobby isn't as sharp as his brother, and his recklessness clashes heavily with Paul's more methodical approach. From losing millions of dollars to committing acts of violence, Bobby can't seem to stay away from a life of crime, which interrupts Paul's plan to settle down with his girlfriend. Then there's FBI agent Jack Strickland (Anthony Mackie), who relentlessly tracks the two and has a bit of a vendetta against them stemming from an earlier heist in Newark, New Jersey. The three main characters of "12 12 12" might be more similar than they appear on the surface, which makes each twist even more compelling.

There have been some great shows on Apple TV so far in 2026, and "12 12 12" has every chance of joining the year-end best-of list. Yes, some of the action requires a slight suspension of disbelief, but this series is a pulse-pounding good time for crime thriller fans.