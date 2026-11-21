When CBS decided not to make new Jesse Stone movies, star Tom Selleck was happy that the Hallmark Channel agreed to fund a ninth made-for-TV detective flick. His one complaint? The new network wouldn't let him cuss much.

Selleck starred as the title character in eight Jesse Stone films for CBS, with the first one airing in 2005 and the eighth premiering in 2015. An adaptation of Robert B. Parker's novel series, the movies follow a troubled former LAPD detective who gets a job as the police chief of a supposedly quaint Massachusetts town, only to find lots of crime that needs his brand of justice. The movies were a hit; "Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt," the final one CBS aired, drew in nearly 13 million viewers. Despite this, the channel opted against making another

"Bless them, they've done eight of these that always perform far above what's normally in the time slot, but they are constantly perplexed," Selleck told Zap2it. "'We're not in the two-hour-movie business.'"

Hallmark, which had found ratings success rerunning the CBS films, stepped in to make a new movie. "Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise" premiered in October 2015. "We have the same production values," Selleck told TV Insider. "I just wish they'd let me say 'son of a b****' a little more. It's hard to make an adult show that has the darkness of Jesse Stone and say, 'Oh, fudge!'"