The 1970s was a tumultuous decade, with societal discourse dominated by topics like the Vietnam War, oil inflation, and civil rights. It makes sense, then, that audiences would turn to the witty, humorous worlds of sitcoms. But not every sitcom was pure escapism — some of them used comedy to explore the turbulent and controversial topics of the era, rather than shy away from them.

Despite sitcoms accounting for some of the best TV shows of the 1970s, they'd existed for a long time before then. Yet the decade saw a shift from the 1960s' wholesome, escapist portrayals of domestic life to something much bolder and edgier. For both television and the world at large, this was a transformative time.

From showcasing strong, independent women to examining the brutal realities of war, these sitcoms delivered poignant and powerful — but still funny — views on the issues of the day. Here are five shows from the 1970s that redefined what a sitcom could be.