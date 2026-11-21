Of all the shows we've seen revolving around lawyers and law firms, few can match the fast-paced, quick witted writing and acting that "Boston Legal" served up for its five seasons. The cast was stacked with A+ talent, delivering lines written by the immortal David E. Kelley and at the center of it was William Shatner, making it one of the best non-"Star Trek" shows he starred in. What made his character so memorable was the rather unusual way he would greet everyone. Just two words: his name, Denny Crane.

Whether he was meeting someone for the first time or delivering closing arguments he would shoot the line out over and over again so many times it became a recurring joke on the show. It turns out the inspiration for that trademark greeting was inspired by a member of the animal kingdom.

"I've seen lizards stick their tongue out, and lizards stick their tongue out to scent the air...'What's out there? What's out there? What's out there?'" Shatner told TV Guide (via TV Insider). "This guy, Denny Crane, and seeing how you react to his name, he wants to see the reaction to his name like a lizard with his tongue, and that's how I played it. 'Denny Crane, Denny Crane, Denny Crane!' It made sense! 'How you react to my name!'" And for over 100 episodes watching people react to his name became almost as enjoyable as hearing him say it.