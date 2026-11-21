William Shatner Based One Of His Boston Legal Character's Quirks On Lizards
Of all the shows we've seen revolving around lawyers and law firms, few can match the fast-paced, quick witted writing and acting that "Boston Legal" served up for its five seasons. The cast was stacked with A+ talent, delivering lines written by the immortal David E. Kelley and at the center of it was William Shatner, making it one of the best non-"Star Trek" shows he starred in. What made his character so memorable was the rather unusual way he would greet everyone. Just two words: his name, Denny Crane.
Whether he was meeting someone for the first time or delivering closing arguments he would shoot the line out over and over again so many times it became a recurring joke on the show. It turns out the inspiration for that trademark greeting was inspired by a member of the animal kingdom.
"I've seen lizards stick their tongue out, and lizards stick their tongue out to scent the air...'What's out there? What's out there? What's out there?'" Shatner told TV Guide (via TV Insider). "This guy, Denny Crane, and seeing how you react to his name, he wants to see the reaction to his name like a lizard with his tongue, and that's how I played it. 'Denny Crane, Denny Crane, Denny Crane!' It made sense! 'How you react to my name!'" And for over 100 episodes watching people react to his name became almost as enjoyable as hearing him say it.
Denny Crane started off on another David E. Kelley legal show
The character of Denny Crane wasn't created with the dawn of "Boston Legal." He actually came to life during the final season of "The Practice," another David E. Kelley masterpiece about the world of lawyers. In an interview with the Television Academy, Shatner said he originally signed on to only appear in six episodes of "The Practice." "This genius [David E. Kelley] started writing this Denny Crane character and I played him six times and I didn't want to do a series, but I did thinking it was a subsidiary role," Shatner said. "[A]nd then something magical happened... and that is the author sees what's happening... and he starts to write to create more because it's got audience appeal and that's what started happening with Denny Crane."
In that same interview Shatner said both he and Kelley grew together the more they worked together. "David Kelly began to create more, I began to get the idea of how to play the guy and so there was this relationship, this symbiotic relationship that set up between David Kelly and myself," he said. "[A]nd it's been maybe the most satisfying thing I've done."
For Kelly, "Boston Legal" marked the fourth lawyer-driven television show he had created to that point, following "The Practice," "Ally McBeal," and "L.A. Law", making him one of the most important showrunners of the '90s.