Kirk Douglas is a legendary actor of the silver screen, having led classic films like "Ace in the Hole," "Paths of Glory," and "Spartacus." It's why it was a big deal that this bona fide movie star made an appearance on the small screen, even though Douglas doesn't actually have any lines in his cameo on "The Lucy Show."

Douglas had already been nominated for three Academy Awards by the time he popped up in the CBS sitcom, Lucille Ball's follow-up to "I Love Lucy." He features in the Season 4 episode "Lucy Goes to a Hollywood Premiere," which originally aired on February 7, 1966. The plot has Lucy finagling her way into getting a gig as an usher at a swanky movie premiere. Predictably, her excited antics cause some disruptions, like a conflict with a gorilla and accidentally falling face-first into wet cement that a starlet (played by Beverly Powers) was meant to put her handprints in.

Douglas avoids the worst of Lucy's chaos; he plays himself as he walks down the red carpet and wordlessly agrees to sign an autograph for Lucy (though, he seems just a touch put off by her fawning). He's not the only real-life star to appear in the half-hour, as Edward G. Robinson and Jimmy Durante also grace the carpet. Clearly, Ball had a Rolodex of celebrity friends who didn't mind stopping by for a quick cameo.