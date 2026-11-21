Kirk Douglas' First TV Appearance Was On A Television Legend's Classic Sitcom
Kirk Douglas is a legendary actor of the silver screen, having led classic films like "Ace in the Hole," "Paths of Glory," and "Spartacus." It's why it was a big deal that this bona fide movie star made an appearance on the small screen, even though Douglas doesn't actually have any lines in his cameo on "The Lucy Show."
Douglas had already been nominated for three Academy Awards by the time he popped up in the CBS sitcom, Lucille Ball's follow-up to "I Love Lucy." He features in the Season 4 episode "Lucy Goes to a Hollywood Premiere," which originally aired on February 7, 1966. The plot has Lucy finagling her way into getting a gig as an usher at a swanky movie premiere. Predictably, her excited antics cause some disruptions, like a conflict with a gorilla and accidentally falling face-first into wet cement that a starlet (played by Beverly Powers) was meant to put her handprints in.
Douglas avoids the worst of Lucy's chaos; he plays himself as he walks down the red carpet and wordlessly agrees to sign an autograph for Lucy (though, he seems just a touch put off by her fawning). He's not the only real-life star to appear in the half-hour, as Edward G. Robinson and Jimmy Durante also grace the carpet. Clearly, Ball had a Rolodex of celebrity friends who didn't mind stopping by for a quick cameo.
Kirk Douglas went on to get three Emmy nominations for his TV appearances
Kirk Douglas appeared on TV many more times after "The Lucy Show." He showed up in a 1968 episode of "Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In," where he made some solid jokes and got to deliver a "Sock it to me." He also started to pop up regularly in television movies, with credits in titles like "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," "Inherit the Wind," and 1985's "Amos," the last of which earned Douglas his first Emmy nomination.
Douglas' first major TV show role came in 1976, when he starred alongside Christopher Plummer in NBC's adaptation of Arthur Hailey's novel "The Moneychangers," playing rival bank employees. Other notable TV roles followed. In 1991, Douglas acted opposite one of his sons, Eric Douglas, for the first time when he became one of the many movie stars who appeared on "Tales of the Crypt." This earned him a second Emmy nomination, and he got a third for playing an elderly man struggling with his faith in "Touched By an Angel" in 2000.
Douglas was also a celebrity guest star on "The Simpsons." He voices "Itchy and Scratchy" creator Chester J. Lampwick in the Season 7 episode "The Day the Violence Died." In Nancy Cartwright's autobiography, "My Life as a 10-Year-Old Boy," she recalls that Douglas was not especially easy to work with; he instructed his chauffeur to "keep the car running" because he was determined to not let the recording take long.