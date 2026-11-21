When "Blue Bloods" star and television icon Tom Selleck took on a guest role as Dr. Richard Burke on NBC's mega-hit sitcom "Friends," it was only supposed to be a three-episode stint. But thanks to the conveniently prying ears of a nearby producer — and the openness of another "Friends" star — his visit to Central Perk lasted a lot longer than expected.

First introduced during Season 2, when "Friends" was at its ratings peak, Richard Burke was the good-looking ophthalmologist and newly divorced dad (and grandfather) who swept Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) off her feet. Complicating matters was the fact that he happened to also be close friends with Jack Geller (Elliott Gould), father of Monica and Ross (David Schwimmer). What was initially pitched as a three-episode arc blossomed into a fan-favorite recurring storyline that explored the complications of their cross-generational romance.

During an interview with Esquire, Selleck opened up about being approached by the network. "'Friends' called me up. They told me this idea with Courteney Cox, about an older guy, they have an affair. I had to go on blind faith, because there was no script," Selleck told the outlet. But that trajectory soon changed. As Selleck recounted to Parade, "I remember I was supposed to do three shows, and on the third show at the table read, somebody said, 'Oh, that's right, this is your last show. I wish you could come back.' I said, 'Well, nobody asked me.'" That somebody was actually Lisa Kudrow — and fortunately, a nearby producer was in earshot. As Selleck revealed to Esquire, "The producer heard that. They didn't think I'd consider it, because they weren't paying me phenomenal money, but the work was great, and suddenly, I think it was three more. Then we did three more."