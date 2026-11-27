John Stamos became an '80s heartthrob as Uncle Jesse in "Full House," but before that, he was already nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his breakout role in "General Hospital." The actor played Blackie Parrish, a teen rebel taken in by Dr. Rick Webber and his wife, Dr. Leslie Webber. He starred in the ABC soap for over three years, later leaving the show to pursue comedy.

The saying three times is a charm is certainly applicable to Stamos, whose short-lived sitcoms "Dreams" and "You Again?" went on to prepare him for his mainstay part in "Full House." Not only did he play Uncle Jesse during the show's eight seasons, but he later reprised it in the Netflix reboot "Fuller House."

From then on, Stamos accumulated acting credits in "ER" (joining after George Clooney changed his mind), "Glee," "Scream Queens," and "You." He was also the lead in "Big Shot," a Disney+ dramedy about a temperamental coach who is hired by an all-girls private school to mentor their elite basketball team.

Aside from his on-screen performances (and live concerts as The Beach Boys' honorary member), Stamos and his second wife, Caitlin McHugh, welcomed a son in 2018, named William "Billy" Christopher. The quote of the day discusses how becoming a father later in life changed him from the inside out.