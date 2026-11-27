Quote Of The Day By John Stamos: 'It's Harder Than I Thought. It Just Weighs On You. Even When...'
John Stamos became an '80s heartthrob as Uncle Jesse in "Full House," but before that, he was already nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his breakout role in "General Hospital." The actor played Blackie Parrish, a teen rebel taken in by Dr. Rick Webber and his wife, Dr. Leslie Webber. He starred in the ABC soap for over three years, later leaving the show to pursue comedy.
The saying three times is a charm is certainly applicable to Stamos, whose short-lived sitcoms "Dreams" and "You Again?" went on to prepare him for his mainstay part in "Full House." Not only did he play Uncle Jesse during the show's eight seasons, but he later reprised it in the Netflix reboot "Fuller House."
From then on, Stamos accumulated acting credits in "ER" (joining after George Clooney changed his mind), "Glee," "Scream Queens," and "You." He was also the lead in "Big Shot," a Disney+ dramedy about a temperamental coach who is hired by an all-girls private school to mentor their elite basketball team.
Aside from his on-screen performances (and live concerts as The Beach Boys' honorary member), Stamos and his second wife, Caitlin McHugh, welcomed a son in 2018, named William "Billy" Christopher. The quote of the day discusses how becoming a father later in life changed him from the inside out.
Quote of the Day by John Stamos
"It's harder than I thought. It just weighs on you. Even when I'm sleeping, I'm thinking about him and his well-being."
The quote above comes from an interview that John Stamos did with "Good Morning America" in 2021, where he opened up about wondering whether becoming a parent was still in the cards for him in his 50s. "It was something I thought maybe wasn't going to happen for me," Stamos said.
Billy was born just a few months after his wedding to Caitlin McHugh in 2018, and he was initially intimidated by the responsibility of raising a child. During the interview with "Good Morning America," the actor spoke fondly about his experience with fatherhood and encouraged those wondering whether to become parents later in life to overcome their fears. "If men in their mid-50s are afraid of taking it on, I hope I'm setting an example," he said.
Stamos also discussed how playing a parent on-screen in shows like his Fox comedy "Grandfathered" didn't fully prepare him for what parenting entailed. As he says in the quote of the day, fatherhood is hard and all-consuming.
Deeper meaning of John Stamos' quote — parenting comes with its challenges
John Stamos' quote demonstrates how parenting can come with its unique set of challenges, but it's also gratifying. Not only are you setting an example for your child, but you are also constantly learning as you go. There is no perfect way to parent, and everyone's experience might be different. Yet, the actor has learned to appreciate fatherhood and its positive impact on him.
"At the end of the day you don't get a trophy, you don't get a ring, you don't get a banner. But what you do get, if you do it right, is a more loving, kinder, smarter, and better version of yourself," Stamos said in the "Good Morning America" interview.
On top of raising his son Billy, Stamos remains booked and busy. He has lent his voice to a few animations this year (including "Spidey and His Amazing Friends") and starred in the heist thriller "Drag," which premiered at SXSW. Following the success of his 2023 memoir "If You Would Have Told Me," Stamos is now writing a book on fatherhood.
More quotes from John Stamos
- "You have to just trust in the universe. It really is pretty simple. If you're a good person, a loving person, and do the right thing, good things will happen to you. I don't care what anyone else says." — from a 2015 interview with Glamour
- "Being a parent is about putting your child's needs ahead of yours for the betterment of them." — from a 2021 interview with "Good Morning America"
- "Tomorrow's never promised. You know, say everything you want to say to someone. If not now, when?" — from a 2025 podcast guest appearance on "Dying Laughing with Jessimae Peluso"