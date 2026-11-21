Without a doubt, one of the most memorable characters of "The Andy Griffith Show" was Deputy Barney Fife, played by screen legend Don Knotts. Although the series continued for three seasons after he left, it was never quite the same without him. Unfortunately, working on the show was taking a toll on Knotts.

For those who have somehow never come across an episode on MeTV or TV Land, "The Andy Griffith Show" was a beloved CBS TV series that followed the easygoing Sheriff Andy Taylor (played by the late Andy Griffith) as he kept the peace in the sleepy, tight-knit fictional town of Mayberry. His trusty sidekick, and arguably one of the funniest TV characters of all time, was Barney Fife, the quirky deputy sheriff best known for his frantic energy, trembly voice, and his inflated sense of self-importance. The role earned Don five Emmy Awards, which leads fans to question: Why would he leave a role that earned him such accolades?

As revealed by Don Knotts' daughter, Karen Knotts, her father's exit after the show's fifth season stemmed from a combination of exhaustion and a massive career opportunity. "Put yourself in his place. That show was hard, hard work," Karen told Woman's World during an exclusive interview. "Then think of the character, and also the energy that it took to play him. Imagine the intensity, plus the level of perfection that was being strived for."

According to Woman's World, both Don and Griffith were always on the same page about wrapping up "The Andy Griffith Show" after five seasons — which ended up not being the case — so when Universal swooped in with a lucrative five-picture film deal, Knotts took the leap, though leaving the series behind brought him a severe case of anxiety.