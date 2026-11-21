Why Don Knotts Left The Andy Griffith Show
Without a doubt, one of the most memorable characters of "The Andy Griffith Show" was Deputy Barney Fife, played by screen legend Don Knotts. Although the series continued for three seasons after he left, it was never quite the same without him. Unfortunately, working on the show was taking a toll on Knotts.
For those who have somehow never come across an episode on MeTV or TV Land, "The Andy Griffith Show" was a beloved CBS TV series that followed the easygoing Sheriff Andy Taylor (played by the late Andy Griffith) as he kept the peace in the sleepy, tight-knit fictional town of Mayberry. His trusty sidekick, and arguably one of the funniest TV characters of all time, was Barney Fife, the quirky deputy sheriff best known for his frantic energy, trembly voice, and his inflated sense of self-importance. The role earned Don five Emmy Awards, which leads fans to question: Why would he leave a role that earned him such accolades?
As revealed by Don Knotts' daughter, Karen Knotts, her father's exit after the show's fifth season stemmed from a combination of exhaustion and a massive career opportunity. "Put yourself in his place. That show was hard, hard work," Karen told Woman's World during an exclusive interview. "Then think of the character, and also the energy that it took to play him. Imagine the intensity, plus the level of perfection that was being strived for."
According to Woman's World, both Don and Griffith were always on the same page about wrapping up "The Andy Griffith Show" after five seasons — which ended up not being the case — so when Universal swooped in with a lucrative five-picture film deal, Knotts took the leap, though leaving the series behind brought him a severe case of anxiety.
Leaving The Andy Griffith Show for a movie overwhelmed Don Knotts
Reflecting on her father's mindset during his transition to the silver screen, leading 1966's "The Ghost and Mr. Chicken," Karen Knotts shared: "He was absolutely terrified, excited, overwhelmed — everything about this movie because it was the one he left 'The Andy Griffith Show' to do. I mean, he left for the five-picture deal, but on this one I just remember him being extremely nervous, pacing around the house, and just completely consumed with it." Karen went on to explain that a huge source of her father's anxiety stemmed from losing "the safety net of 'The Andy Griffith Show'" — in particular, the security blanket that was Griffith and the other producers who were running things behind the scenes. Without all of that, Don Knotts was flying solo.
If his resume is any indication, venturing to the big screen proved fruitful for Knotts, who went on to star in films like "The Reluctant Astronaut." As Karen recalled of her father's forward-moving philosophy, "He never was one to go back and look at stuff from the past. He loved the show, but he would just look at each new project for what it was and take it for what it was." Following Don's exit from "The Andy Griffith Show," producers brought in comedian Jack Burns for Season 6 to play deputy Warren Ferguson, though the character failed to connect with audiences and was quietly written out. But for Don, the door to Mayberry never fully closed. He eventually returned as Barney Fife for five special guest appearances during the show's subsequent seasons.