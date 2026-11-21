5 Beloved '60s Sitcoms That Deserve A Modern Remake
While there are many examples of '60s television shows that couldn't be made today, there are several series from that era that are ripe for modern remakes, particularly when it comes to sitcoms. Many '60s sitcoms helped to shape pop culture, yet very few have been successfully revived as hits in the 21st century. That's a real shame, because there are a handful of '60s sitcoms that would actually work well in today's climate if they were remade the right way.
Of course, changing tastes need to be taken into consideration when choosing which '60s sitcoms to remake for modern audiences. For example, the war-themed sitcoms that were popular back then are unlikely to click with audiences today. But there were plenty of family-focused and fantasy sitcoms back then that could easily become big hits in the 2020s if they were only given the chance. Here are five '60s sitcoms that we would love to see brought back.
The Addams Family
Between the 2019 and 2021 animated films and Netflix's "Wednesday" series, one could argue that "The Addams Family" has had plenty of modern reboots. "Wednesday" creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are even working on another animated film unrelated to their show. However, we've yet to have a remake that's true to the original "The Addams Family" sitcom from the 1960s, the first adaptation of Charles Addams' series of standalone single-panel comics.
"The Addams Family," which for 64 episodes between 1964 and 1966, parodies typical sitcoms by following a spooky family that has all the qualities of an All-American family in their own way. The humor comes from the culture clash between the Addams clan and regular people, who are often more normal but less family-focused than the Addams. The issue with the modern adaptations is that they've attempted to change the family's characteristics. The animated films reduce the Addams family's spooky factor to not alienate children, and the Netflix series is too obsessed with darkness and horror, forgetting there is a lot of mirth and hijinks to the characters.
We would love to see a remake of the '60s sitcom more in the vein of the '90s films starring Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston. We need a Gomez and Morticia with unmatched chemistry, a snarky Wednesday, and a violence-loving Pugsley thrust into the 21st century. Plus, a low-stakes sitcom about these well-known characters would allow creators to dive deeper into the family's strange customs while seeing them react to everyday things like social media. "Wednesday" shows that people still have a lot of love for "The Addams Family," so why shouldn't they get more?
Get Smart
"Get Smart," created by Mel Brooks and Buck Henry, is the precursor to espionage parodies like "Johnny English" and "Austin Powers." It's a hilarious sitcom that follows a bumbling fool of a spy who somehow manages to save the day despite his clumsiness. In the original '60s show, Maxwell Smart is a member of the fictional U.S. counterintelligence agency CONTROL, which regularly locks horns with an evil organisation literally called KAOS. Yes, it's a bit on the nose, but this kind of silly spy comedy is what's missing from our current slate of television.
Modern spy shows are generally very serious, so there's a big gap in the market for a small screen remake of "Get Smart." Perhaps interest in the franchise will spike after the upcoming movie reboot, which will star John Mulaney. Of course, the property has already been done on the big screen: Steve Carell played Maxwell Smart in 2008's "Get Smart," which pulled in over $230 million at the box office. Could a remake of the original sitcom also prove popular? We believe so. Older audiences would get the nostalgia of their beloved hit, while younger audiences would get something fresh.
Bewitched
One of the most memorable high-concept '60s sitcoms was "Bewitched," a charming story about a witch and a mortal who marry and try to embrace their new life full of ordinary and extraordinary chaos. The series was relatable, with the young couple, Samantha and Darrin, dealing with family, work, and Sam's mortal-hating mother Endora. The magic element added a fun spark to the series, leading to a lot of shenanigans.
Though "Bewitched" has inspired several other double-life witch TV shows, the original story deserves another shot in the spotlight. It would be very interesting to see a modern take on what the ideal American couple looks like and the problems they face today. Plus, the modern world adds new ways for Sam and her family's magic to create mayhem, and that would make it stand apart from the original ABC hit.
There have been remakes of "Bewitched" in other countries, a spin-off focused on Sam and Darrin's daughter, and even a movie starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell. Fox is also said to be developing a remake with hour-long episodes, with Judalina Neira ("Daisy Jones and the Six") as writer and executive producer. But what we'd love to see is a straight-up remake of the sitcom that fully leans into the sweet silliness of the original. It worked in the '60s, and there's no reason it can't work now.
The Beverly Hillbillies
The hit '60s sitcom "The Beverly Hillbillies" follows a poor family from the Ozark mountains who struck gold — or, more accurately, oil — and became rich enough to buy a mansion in Beverly Hills, California. As the Clampetts adjust to their new lives, there are plenty of hilarious culture clashes between the rural American family and their posh neighbors. Culture clashes never really go out of fashion as far as sitcoms are concerned, and the U.S. is more divided now than it has been in a long time, which is why a modern remake of "The Beverly Hillbillies" could not only be a big hit, but an important show.
For a remake to work, it would have to indulge in equal opportunity satire, mocking both sides of the political divide with the overall goal of pointing out that we all have more in common than many commentators would have us believe. Of course, some changes to the original set-up would be necessary to stop Southern stereotypes from being perpetuated. But some traditions from the original sitcom must stay, like Jethro trying multiple career paths and Granny picking fights with everyone. It would no doubt be a tough balancing act for whoever took on the challenge of remaking "The Beverly Hillbillies," but the rewards could be great.
The Brady Bunch
"The Brady Bunch" is one of the most iconic sitcoms of the 20th century (with arguably the catchiest theme song in sitcom history). The Sherwood Schwartz show broke new ground by centering a sitcom around a blended family, an idea that came from a newspaper article he read about the rising number of families that contained children from previous relationships. The show spawned multiple spin-offs and movies, and there was even a short-lived revival series about the grown-up kids in the '90s that took the form of an hour-long drama. However, since then, no reboot has made it past the development stage.
A modern remake of "The Brady Bunch" would of course tackle what a blended family looks like in this day and age. In the original series, parents Mike (Robert Reed) and Carol (Florence Henderson) both have children from previous relationships, but none of the drama from those previous relationships follows them (Mike is a widower, while Carol's previous relationship is never explained). In 2012, Vince Vaughn almost produced a remake of the show where their ex-spouses are still in the picture, and that would have added an interesting angle. We would love to see a new version of "The Brady Bunch" that keeps the heart of the original while spreading the net wider to include the other parents that we didn't see in the original.