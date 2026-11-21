Between the 2019 and 2021 animated films and Netflix's "Wednesday" series, one could argue that "The Addams Family" has had plenty of modern reboots. "Wednesday" creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are even working on another animated film unrelated to their show. However, we've yet to have a remake that's true to the original "The Addams Family" sitcom from the 1960s, the first adaptation of Charles Addams' series of standalone single-panel comics.

"The Addams Family," which for 64 episodes between 1964 and 1966, parodies typical sitcoms by following a spooky family that has all the qualities of an All-American family in their own way. The humor comes from the culture clash between the Addams clan and regular people, who are often more normal but less family-focused than the Addams. The issue with the modern adaptations is that they've attempted to change the family's characteristics. The animated films reduce the Addams family's spooky factor to not alienate children, and the Netflix series is too obsessed with darkness and horror, forgetting there is a lot of mirth and hijinks to the characters.

We would love to see a remake of the '60s sitcom more in the vein of the '90s films starring Raul Julia and Anjelica Huston. We need a Gomez and Morticia with unmatched chemistry, a snarky Wednesday, and a violence-loving Pugsley thrust into the 21st century. Plus, a low-stakes sitcom about these well-known characters would allow creators to dive deeper into the family's strange customs while seeing them react to everyday things like social media. "Wednesday" shows that people still have a lot of love for "The Addams Family," so why shouldn't they get more?