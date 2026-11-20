Robert Pattinson Called This MTV Reality Series 'One Of The Greatest Shows I've Ever Seen'
Robert Pattinson is one of Hollywood's biggest names right now, and his career shows no signs of slowing down as he was recently announced as the next James Bond. We all know he's a great actor, but he's also proven himself to be a bit of an oddball, both due to his eclectic choice of film projects and his surprising taste in pop culture. Case in point: Pattinson's love of reality TV.
Back in 2014, Pattinson had a quick chat with MTV UK while at Cannes. In contrast to the fancy setting, the actor opened up about his love of English reality TV. "I like Geordie Shore," he explained to MTV UK. "It's amazing, one of the greatest TV shows I have ever seen in my entire life." Marketed as a spin-off of "Jersey Shore," one of the best reality shows of all time, "Geordie Shore" follows a group of young people living together in a house in Newcastle, a city in the north of England.
Pattinson went on to share his genuine affection for the cast of the show. "It's not really laughing at people because I don't really like that kind of reality TV, the people in it, you genuinely really like them, it's crazy," the actor said. The series has aired for an impressive 26 seasons, with its 27th season on the way.
Robert Pattinson has eclectic taste in television and film
Though Robert Pattinson has rarely appeared on television — apart from a TV movie with Alicia Witt and Julian Sands — he sure seems to be a fan of the medium. In addition to "Geordie Shore," Pattinson also told Vanity Fair that he loves the documentary series "Cops," which was canceled in 2020 before being revived internationally. "I think it's my favorite TV show," Pattinson shared. "God, I sound like such a loser," he joked.
Pattinson has also spoken highly of one of our favorite feel-good Netflix shows. In an interview with Yahoo, the actor revealed that he would rather be at home relaxing than partying in LA. In particular, he counts "The Great British Bake Off" as one of his favorites, which inspired him to take up baking as a hobby.
Pattinson's taste in films is just as fascinating. Alongside recommending classics like "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Breathless," Pattinson has spoken several times about his obsession with the 2001 Chris Kattan comedy "Corky Romano," which Roger Ebert gave a dismal half-star. "Literally, that's one of the only films I've p*ssed my pants at. Like, I actually p*ssed my pants," he told Rotten Tomatoes. Our next James Bond is a man of the people.