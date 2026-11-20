Robert Pattinson is one of Hollywood's biggest names right now, and his career shows no signs of slowing down as he was recently announced as the next James Bond. We all know he's a great actor, but he's also proven himself to be a bit of an oddball, both due to his eclectic choice of film projects and his surprising taste in pop culture. Case in point: Pattinson's love of reality TV.

Back in 2014, Pattinson had a quick chat with MTV UK while at Cannes. In contrast to the fancy setting, the actor opened up about his love of English reality TV. "I like Geordie Shore," he explained to MTV UK. "It's amazing, one of the greatest TV shows I have ever seen in my entire life." Marketed as a spin-off of "Jersey Shore," one of the best reality shows of all time, "Geordie Shore" follows a group of young people living together in a house in Newcastle, a city in the north of England.

Pattinson went on to share his genuine affection for the cast of the show. "It's not really laughing at people because I don't really like that kind of reality TV, the people in it, you genuinely really like them, it's crazy," the actor said. The series has aired for an impressive 26 seasons, with its 27th season on the way.