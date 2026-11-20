Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 2 – "The Gift of Men"

In "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 2, Isildur (Maxim Baldry) gets a key from his sister, Eärien (Ema Horvath), before her shockingly sudden death only moments later. Meanwhile, Isildur uses the key to sneak into a chamber where a Palantír (aka a Seeing Stone) is kept hidden away. He uses the glowing orb to enter a vision-like state and talk to his father in real time. We've seen these Palantíri before in the "Rings of Power" show, but this was the first time the experience was shown in such an immersive state. Father and son unite in a vision set in a wood. Isildur says, "I'll never get over how real this feels," but that prompts the question of what exactly it is he's feeling. Working a Palantír is a matter of its users' willpower and its proximity to other Stones, but the details are more complicated than you might think.

While men are using them at this point in "Rings of Power," they originally come from the immortal lands across the ocean, away to the west of the island nation of Númenor. According to "The Silmarillion," they were crafted by the master Elven smith Fëanor, long before the time of Isildur. There's a lot of mystery around what they do and how they work, but overall, "The Silmarillion" has the best summary, saying, "These Stones had this virtue that those who looked therein might perceive in them things far off, whether in place or in time. For the most part they revealed only things near to another kindred Stone, for the Stones each called to each."