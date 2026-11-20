How The Palantíri Work In The Rings Of Power And The Lord Of The Rings, Explained
Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 2 – "The Gift of Men"
In "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 2, Isildur (Maxim Baldry) gets a key from his sister, Eärien (Ema Horvath), before her shockingly sudden death only moments later. Meanwhile, Isildur uses the key to sneak into a chamber where a Palantír (aka a Seeing Stone) is kept hidden away. He uses the glowing orb to enter a vision-like state and talk to his father in real time. We've seen these Palantíri before in the "Rings of Power" show, but this was the first time the experience was shown in such an immersive state. Father and son unite in a vision set in a wood. Isildur says, "I'll never get over how real this feels," but that prompts the question of what exactly it is he's feeling. Working a Palantír is a matter of its users' willpower and its proximity to other Stones, but the details are more complicated than you might think.
While men are using them at this point in "Rings of Power," they originally come from the immortal lands across the ocean, away to the west of the island nation of Númenor. According to "The Silmarillion," they were crafted by the master Elven smith Fëanor, long before the time of Isildur. There's a lot of mystery around what they do and how they work, but overall, "The Silmarillion" has the best summary, saying, "These Stones had this virtue that those who looked therein might perceive in them things far off, whether in place or in time. For the most part they revealed only things near to another kindred Stone, for the Stones each called to each."
The Palantíri are surprisingly detailed parts of Tolkien's magic system
Most of Tolkien's world uses soft magic systems shrouded in mystery and lacking details — the titular Rings of Power are different from the "Lord of the Rings" books in that sense, too. When it comes to the Seeing Stones, though, Tolkien provides quite a few details about their practical function as magical tools. There's the passage in "The Silmarillion" about how they're connected and drawn to each other, which is how we see Isildur contact his father, Elendil (Lloyd Owen), who is near to another Stone. However, Tolkien also mentions that those with strong will could use the Stones to look elsewhere, too. That's why, when Sauron gets one later, he uses it to see far and wide, manipulating the events of "The Lord of the Rings."
The book "Unfinished Tales" also explains that there's a Master Stone, which can control aspects of communication with the others. Some Stones in the septet are small, but others are so big, they're too heavy for a single man to lift. While perfect spheres, they have a top and bottom and need to be aligned properly to use. A person using one must stand behind it and look toward the direction they want to view, too. The Palantíri could look through walls and obstacles, but couldn't illuminate spaces. When their users could see a vision through them, they often had blurred edges, too. If they concentrated, though, they could enhance and enlarge distant views.
The Palantíri have an important role throughout Middle-earth history
While nifty sightseeing tools, Tolkien makes it clear that the Palantíri are designed for strong-willed individuals and are presented as powerful instruments that should only be used for specific purposes. In the source material, the Númenóreans use them to see over long distances. When their island is destroyed, Atlantis-style, Elendil and Isildur bring the Stones with them to the mainland, where they split them up and use them to communicate from afar.
Over time, some are lost, and others are taken by those like Sauron and Saruman, who would ultimately use them for nefarious purposes. Some of the Stones are still around thousands of years later, during "The Lord of the Rings," and they influence that story over and over again. Pippin famously gets an itch in his palms and looks into one when he shouldn't. Saruman also uses one and is caught by Sauron's iron will. Denethor uses one and, while not captured by Sauron, uses the Stone to feed into his depression and final acts of futility.
Then, there's Aragorn. The Seven Stones are technically owned by his ancestor, Elendil, which gives Aragorn the right to claim them — and explains his willpower to face down Sauron through the Stone in "The Return of the King," which accelerates the events that lead to the Battle of the Pelennor Fields. In "The Rings of Power" Season 3, though, the Stones are still in their Second Age home of Númenor, where they're actively influencing politics and war — at least while the island is still above sea level.
The first four episodes of "The Rings of Power" Season 3 premiered on November 11th.