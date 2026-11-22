With her keen ability to verbally spar with footballers and execs alike, Keeley Jones remains one of our favorite "Ted Lasso" characters. Played by Juno Temple, Keeley has been crucial throughout the series, even when it took a hard pivot into women's football in Season 4. Long before she joined the sports show, the British powerhouse's first ongoing TV role was in HBO period drama "Vinyl" as assistant to the proto-punk band Nasty Bits.

"Vinyl" debuted in 2016. Created by Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones and legendary director Martin Scorsese, to name a few, the 1970s period drama follows record executive (Bobby Cannavale) as he does business in NYC. Unfortunately, HBO canceled "Vinyl" before a second season, despite originally deciding to renew.