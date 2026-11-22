Ted Lasso Star Juno Temple's First Regular TV Role Was On A Short-Lived HBO Period Drama
With her keen ability to verbally spar with footballers and execs alike, Keeley Jones remains one of our favorite "Ted Lasso" characters. Played by Juno Temple, Keeley has been crucial throughout the series, even when it took a hard pivot into women's football in Season 4. Long before she joined the sports show, the British powerhouse's first ongoing TV role was in HBO period drama "Vinyl" as assistant to the proto-punk band Nasty Bits.
"Vinyl" debuted in 2016. Created by Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones and legendary director Martin Scorsese, to name a few, the 1970s period drama follows record executive (Bobby Cannavale) as he does business in NYC. Unfortunately, HBO canceled "Vinyl" before a second season, despite originally deciding to renew.
Juno Temple wasn't the only one to get their TV start on Vinyl
Juno Temple wasn't the only one who cut her teeth on HBO's "Vinyl." Jack Quaid of Amazon's gritty satirical superhero series "The Boys" can credit "Vinyl" as his first major TV gig. Quaid stars as a junior American Century rep attempting to sign Alice Cooper (Dustin Ingram). Temple and Quaid grew close during their time on the show. Temple even called him her "brother from another mother" on her Instagram when she shared a shot of them on the show.
Mick Jagger's son James Jagger also had a prominent role in "Vinyl." He played Kip Stevens, lead singer of Nasty Bits, the very band that Juno Temple's Jamie Vine was assisting. This was his first and only major television role appearing in all 10 episodes of the short-run drama.