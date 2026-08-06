5 Best Ted Lasso Characters, Ranked
In a show full of football antics and picturesque London scenery, the true strength of "Ted Lasso" lies in its characters. They are funny, complicated, and truly themselves, even when some of them wish they were anything but. Simply put, they're well-developed characters with memorable arcs that show real growth and change. Now that the series, which concluded with Season 3 in 2023, is back for another season, we had to rank its five best characters.
While nearly every character in the series could end up on this list, there's one we left off this tiny ranking: Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) himself. Ted is an indisputably great and deeply human character, but his selflessness and supportive nature also create a foundation for the people around him to thrive. So while you won't find him in this group of five, you will find characters whom he helped become better people. In a way, he's part of every entry on this list.
5. Coach Beard
Coach Beard, Lasso's deadpan and mysteriously named sidekick played by comedian and show co-creator Brendan Hunt, might be the most eccentric character in the "Ted Lasso" world. With such a hilarious cast of weirdos around him, that says a lot. But it's a crucial part of who he is, making him the perfect complement to Lasso and his sugary-sweet Southern hospitality. Beard is stoic and unpredictable, nearly everything Ted isn't, though maybe he simply prefers doing things his own way. Case in point: his strange yet oddly fitting relationship with girlfriend-turned-wife Jane Payne (Phoebe Walsh).
Whatever the explanation, Beard is a major asset to the series thanks to his guarded heart, innate goodness, and delightfully bizarre outlook. Hunt's performance continually surprises, imbuing Beard with a free spirit that makes him an unforgettable part of the ensemble. His surreal solo episode, "Beard After Hours," proves he can even carry the show's strangest adventure on his own.
4. Nate Shelley
Ah, our beloved Nate Shelley. Easily one of the most complicated characters in the story, the football prodigy who starts as a shy kit man goes through a remarkable transformation. Played with rich layers by Nick Mohammed, Nate's struggle throughout the series is both devastatingly internal and frustratingly external, and for a long time, he is his own worst enemy. But hitting rock bottom ultimately forces him to confront the person he has become.
Audiences watch Nate begin to overcome his toxic insecurities, recognize the harm he caused, and work to earn back the trust of those who once supported him. For a while, his ambition comes at their expense, but that becomes part of the lesson he has to learn. His difficult journey from overlooked kit man through villainy and, eventually, toward redemption makes for great television and secures his place among the best "Ted Lasso" characters.
3. Keeley Jones
Juno Temple's spunky, spirited, and sweet Keeley Jones is one of the biggest highlights of "Ted Lasso." Another character who goes through an immense amount of personal development, Keeley struggles to find balance between her romantic and professional lives in a way that feels achingly relatable.
Ultimately, her decision to remain single and focus on her independent PR firm at the end of Season 3 reflects a shift from depending on others to having faith in herself. It is rewarding to watch after spending so much time with such a well-developed character with an accessible arc, while Temple's memorable and unique performance makes Keeley feel like someone viewers could instantly connect with. She is a true friend to all and a joy to watch. It would be an honest-to-God travesty not to include her in the top three of this list.
2. Roy Kent
He's here, he's there. Roy Kent, the beloved yet grumpy Richmond player embodied by Brett Goldstein, really has been everywhere over the course of the show's initial three-season run. The athlete's journey is devastatingly internal and frustratingly external, something of a running theme for the greater Richmond crew. Roy learns to trust. He learns how to be vulnerable and, in turn, how to find the capacity to truly and fully love both himself and others.
His rough exterior gradually gives way to the soft inner life that was always inside him. It isn't without struggle, but Roy proves that vulnerability is a strength. After all, he finally agrees to therapy with Dr. Sharon (Sarah Niles) at the end of Season 3. Through his time as an assistant coach, he evolves into a true leader, eventually stepping up as manager of AFC Richmond's men's team. Also, he's Roy Kent. And that's reason enough.
1. Rebecca Welton
If you're a big fan of the series, you might have seen this one coming, but there's simply no denying that Rebecca Welton is the best character in "Ted Lasso." Played with depth and care by multi-talented "Game of Thrones" alum Hannah Waddingham, Rebecca is crushed by her divorce from ex-husband Rupert Mannion, who later buys West Ham United, just before the start of the show. But that heartbreak becomes the foundation for a new life led by a transformed woman. Throughout the series, she comes to understand what it means to be a leader while navigating the world as a woman reclaiming her strength.
With all of that, plus her intimidating beauty and presence, Rebecca begins as the show's chief antagonist. But time and time again, she proves that compassion and loyalty remain at the heart of who she is, even after letting her pain get the better of her. As a boss and a person, she becomes a powerful example of resilience, with her dedication to herself and those around her helping define the character. Plus, her singing voice is insane. How could we not put her at No. 1? Ted approves.