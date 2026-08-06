5 Best Ted Lasso Characters, Ranked

In a show full of football antics and picturesque London scenery, the true strength of "Ted Lasso" lies in its characters. They are funny, complicated, and truly themselves, even when some of them wish they were anything but. Simply put, they're well-developed characters with memorable arcs that show real growth and change. Now that the series, which concluded with Season 3 in 2023, is back for another season, we had to rank its five best characters.

While nearly every character in the series could end up on this list, there's one we left off this tiny ranking: Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) himself. Ted is an indisputably great and deeply human character, but his selflessness and supportive nature also create a foundation for the people around him to thrive. So while you won't find him in this group of five, you will find characters whom he helped become better people. In a way, he's part of every entry on this list.