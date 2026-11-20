Alan gathers the remaining five contestants for the season's final ceremony: The Fire of Truth. As usual, the game will only end when everyone agrees to do so, or if just two players remain. The prize pot totals out at $246,300, but if either Shane or Katie makes it to the end, the spoils are theirs for the taking.

Everyone decides to banish again, suspecting (and rightfully so) that there is still a traitor (or two!) in their midst. Victor and Wyatt both vote for Katie, with the latter stating that he sees zero fear in her eyes every morning at breakfast. Oddly enough, she fills with fear once Shane tacks on another vote to her name. (Abbey follows suit.) With that, Katie is banished from the game, leaving Shane as the lone traitor left in the game.

On the second round, Victor and Shane choose to end the game, but Wyatt and Abbey vote to banish again. The second person banished in this final ceremony? Victor. But what a ride this guy has had! From #fruitgate to being banished, and then being saved by the pardon twist, the guy played hard and fast, and you've got to hand it to him. Heck of a game. But Abbey couldn't get past the shield lie, and Wyatt couldn't shake his tiniest of suspicions. (To be fair, Victor was going to lose anyway, had he been allowed to end the game with Shane still among their ranks. Womp, womp.)

The last three standing finally decide to end things, thus officially making Shane the sole winner of "The Traitors: New Blood!" But now the best part: Shane's big confession. After Wyatt and Abbey reveal their status, Shane drops the bomb that he's been a traitor ever since Joe was banished.

Hearts are broken! Tears are shed! Even Shane is overcome with sadness after stripping away the victory from Wyatt and Abbey. But after the shock wears off, the ironworker from Staten Island, New York is all smiles when he reflects with Alan about how the money will help change his and his family's lives.

And with that, another season ends with the cash lining a traitor's pocket! What did you think of the ending of "New Blood"? Vote in our polls below (and watch the trailer for next season), then light up the comments!