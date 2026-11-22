If the kind and gentle Ada Brook (now named Ada Forte) on the riveting HBO drama "The Gilded Age" seems familiar to you, it might be because you're a fan of "Sex and the City." Brook is played by Cynthia Nixon, best known for her major role on the '90s HBO dramedy as Miranda Hobbes. Miranda is a career-minded, independent woman who stays in main character Carrie's life throughout the whole series. She played Miranda in the "Sex and the City" movies, and Nixon even returned for the 2021 sequel series "And Just Like That," exploring how Miranda has evolved in middle age.

Away from the "Sex and the City" franchise, you may remember Nixon from an early role in the HBO historical drama movie "Warm Springs," in which she played first lady Eleanor Roosevelt. Other notable small screen roles include Senator Carly Armiston in the Prime Video political satire series "Alpha House," investigator Kade Prurnell in the NBC horror/thriller series "Hannibal," and press secretary Gwendolyn Briggs in Netflix's disappointing "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" prequel series "Ratched." She's also made guest appearances in the likes of "ER," "House," "30 Rock," and "Broad City."

You may also recognize Nixon from the stage. Not only has she starred in many critically acclaimed plays, but in 1984 (when she was still a freshman in college) she became the first Broadway performer to be in two plays at the same time. She would perform the first act of the dark comedy "Hurlyburly," then rush to a different theater for the second act of the drama "The Real Thing," and then return to "Hurlyburly" for the ending. "I only did it for about three months, then gave my notice because I was panicked I would flunk my geology final," she told Playbill.