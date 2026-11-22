Before joining the fight against terrorist threats on "Lioness," LaMonica Garrett faced a different kind of danger on "Sons of Anarchy."

Taylor Sheridan fans will recognize Garrett as Tucker, the former U.S. Marine who operates the big guns on the Paramount+ thriller "Lioness." Tucker is a member of the QRF team supporting the Lioness program, which is led by Joe McNamara (Zoe Saldaña). But Garrett's role in "Lioness" isn't the actor's first time taking on bad guys. He also had a recurring role as Deputy Sheriff Cane in "Sons of Anarchy."

Garrett was thrown into the lawlessness of the infamously violent FX series from his very first day on set. "My first scene when I first got on the show, we're racing down the canyon doing 50 in a squad car, bikers on each side of me, they're kicking the car, you know? But it's fun stuff," the actor told SpoilerTV in 2013. Garrett appeared on the show in Seasons 4 through 7.