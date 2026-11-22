Lioness Star LaMonica Garrett Had A Recurring Role On FX's Biker Drama Sons Of Anarchy
Before joining the fight against terrorist threats on "Lioness," LaMonica Garrett faced a different kind of danger on "Sons of Anarchy."
Taylor Sheridan fans will recognize Garrett as Tucker, the former U.S. Marine who operates the big guns on the Paramount+ thriller "Lioness." Tucker is a member of the QRF team supporting the Lioness program, which is led by Joe McNamara (Zoe Saldaña). But Garrett's role in "Lioness" isn't the actor's first time taking on bad guys. He also had a recurring role as Deputy Sheriff Cane in "Sons of Anarchy."
Garrett was thrown into the lawlessness of the infamously violent FX series from his very first day on set. "My first scene when I first got on the show, we're racing down the canyon doing 50 in a squad car, bikers on each side of me, they're kicking the car, you know? But it's fun stuff," the actor told SpoilerTV in 2013. Garrett appeared on the show in Seasons 4 through 7.
LaMonica Garrett learned a lot about his craft from Sons of Anarchy
LaMonica Garrett spent the early part of his career playing minor characters in shows like "Arrested Development," "Suits," and "NCIS." During that period, he also booked a recurring role on "Sons of Anarchy," his biggest opportunity yet.
"It couldn't have been a better break for me, because ... these are all leading men on different films that came together to do a television show ... When I wasn't working, I'd still be there, like not in my trailer, and just get to see this guy, his process, or his approach to the work," the actor said of Hollywood vets like Charlie Hunnam, Rockmond Dunbar, and Jimmy Smits in a July 2026 interview with "The Outcasts Creative." "It was a great set to be on for a young actor that's trying to figure things out."
The acting bootcamp certainly paid off. Garrett went on to play other protector figures in shows like "Designated Survivor" and Taylor Sheridan's "1883."