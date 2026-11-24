The 1960s launched many actors into stardom. Sadly, not every star maintained the same level of fame later into their careers. For a variety of reasons, quite a few actors who were big names in the '60s are barely remembered today.

The 1960s saw some iconic shows grace the television screens — "The Andy Griffith Show," "Bewitched," "Star Trek." Many of the stars of these shows found success beyond the 1960s. Ron Howard became an Oscar-winning filmmaker, and William Shatner went on to star in "T.J. Hooker" in 1982 and "Boston Legal" in 2004.

Indeed, with many great shows in the decade came many actors. From comforting housekeepers to handsome, rugged cowboys, several characters were portrayed by talented performers whose spotlights have long since faded away. While some of the decade's dramas and sitcoms are also forgotten, it does not mean they don't deserve recognition. Here is an unranked list of five television stars from the 1960s who have been largely forgotten today.