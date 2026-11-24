5 Iconic '60s TV Stars Who Are Now All But Forgotten
The 1960s launched many actors into stardom. Sadly, not every star maintained the same level of fame later into their careers. For a variety of reasons, quite a few actors who were big names in the '60s are barely remembered today.
The 1960s saw some iconic shows grace the television screens — "The Andy Griffith Show," "Bewitched," "Star Trek." Many of the stars of these shows found success beyond the 1960s. Ron Howard became an Oscar-winning filmmaker, and William Shatner went on to star in "T.J. Hooker" in 1982 and "Boston Legal" in 2004.
Indeed, with many great shows in the decade came many actors. From comforting housekeepers to handsome, rugged cowboys, several characters were portrayed by talented performers whose spotlights have long since faded away. While some of the decade's dramas and sitcoms are also forgotten, it does not mean they don't deserve recognition. Here is an unranked list of five television stars from the 1960s who have been largely forgotten today.
Miyoshi Umeki
"The Courtship of Eddie's Father" aired on ABC from 1969 to 1972, centering initially on the antics of Eddie Corbett (Brandon Cruz) as he tries to suit his father Tom Corbett (Bill Bixby) with a new wife. At the forefront with the Corbetts was their hardworking housekeeper Mrs. Livingston, played by the talented Miyoshi Umeki. Mrs. Livingston, while never romantically involved with Tom, still acted as a surrogate mother to Eddie. She often served as a stabilizer in the Corbett household, and routinely offered wise and grounding advice.
While Umeki's character has been criticized for playing into stereotypes, she held one of the first Asian-American leading roles on U.S. television. Breaking barriers was something Umeki was accustomed to — she was also the first Asian woman to win an Oscar for her performance in "Sayonara." After the sitcom was canceled in 1972, she retired from acting and worked with her husband Randall F. Hood in their editing equipment business. In 2007, she passed away from cancer in a nursing home near her grandchildren.
Bobby Sherman
Television viewers of the 1960s more than likely still remember Bobby Sherman, the singing actor who played Jeremy Bolt on "Here Come the Brides." The younger brother of Jason (Robert Brown) and Joshua (David Soul), the three work together on a logging camp in 1870s Seattle and host 100 single women from Massachusetts.
The show launched Sherman into stardom. Aside from acting, he was an established singer and multi-instrumentalist. He even recorded a cover of the show's theme song, "Seattle," that was included in his debut album. His musical talents were also showcased on variety shows like "The Barbara McNair Show" and "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour." His prominence in both music and "Here Come the Brides" established him as a tried-and-true heartthrob.
While he had a promising career during the 1960s, he opted to leave show business to pursue a career as a paramedic. He eventually became a reserve officer with the LAPD, and taught courses in first aid and CPR to police officers. Owing to his work in medicine, and sporadic television appearances after his career change, Sherman largely faded from the spotlight. He passed away in 2025 from kidney cancer.
Bill Bixby
Bill Bixby enjoyed a great deal of success in the 1960s. He played Tim O'Hara, the unwitting journalist who befriends an alien, whom he refers to as his Uncle Martin (Ray Walston) on "My Favorite Martian." The series lasted from 1963 to 1966, three years before he would play Eddie Corbett's dad on "The Courtship of Eddie's Father."
"My Favorite Martian" was an instant hit during its first season, and "The Courtship of Eddie's Father" earned Bixby an Emmy nomination. His career continued well after the 1960s — in 1974, he played Dr. David Banner, the human form of the titular monster on CBS' "The Incredible Hulk." Bixby even directed the Season 4 episode "Bring Me the Head of the Hulk."
Sadly, after the superhero show ended, he lost both his son and wife within just over a year of each other. He only made a few television appearances for the rest of his career, and spent more time behind the camera, directing the cast on episodes of NBC's "Blossom." Choosing not to appear in front of the screen contributed to his stardom dwindling, and much of his memory is preserved through fans who were around during the 1960s and 1970s.
Dwayne Hickman
"The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis" was a genre-defining sitcom, airing on CBS from 1959 to 1963 and reflecting the societal shifts from the decade. The series starred Dwayne Hickman as the titular character, a lovesick, money-chasing teenager. It was notably one of the first shows to feature a teenager as the main protagonist.
Hickman's role on the CBS sitcom established him as a heartthrob during the 1960s and well into the 1970s. But by the time "The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis" ended, he was pushing 30 and outgrew younger roles. Hickman still landed parts in teen films such as "Ski Party" and "How to Stuff a Wild Bikini," despite his age. He had sporadic luck securing more mature roles, only having intermittent television appearances until 1977. At that point, his entertainment career shifted behind the camera, becoming a CBS programming executive. He passed away in 2022. Before his death, he took up oil painting, and many of his works are displayed in galleries.
Doug McClure
Doug McClure had a wide association with westerns. He even had a memorable role as a villainous gunslinger in the "Twilight Zone" episode "Mr. Denton on Doomsday." But it was NBC's "The Virginian" that made him a household name. His portrayal of the witty cowboy Trampas on the popular series made him beloved, and the show was a consistent success with ratings. With his acting chops and tough exterior, he gained fame for his rugged characters, playing cowboys and soldiers in films such as "The Unforgiven," and "Shenandoah."
McClure's other works never reached the same popularity as "The Virginian." He spent the 1970s appearing in a number of science fiction films, which further distanced himself from the western genre. He continued working until his death in 1995, a month after suffering a stroke on set of "One West Waikiki." His legacy was not completely forgotten, as he was a partial inspiration for "The Simpsons" character Troy McClure, whose agent was voiced by Jeff Goldblum.