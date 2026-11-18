Save The Dates: Ginny & Georgia's January Return To Netflix, Wild Cards Season 4 On The CW, And More
After leaving viewers on the mother of all cliffhangers, "Ginny & Georgia" is returning in the new year to provide some long-awaited answers.
Netflix has set a January 21, 2027 premiere date for "Ginny & Georgia" Season 4, picking up right where we left off, with a freshly acquitted Georgia finding herself unexpectedly pregnant — and she doesn't know whether the baby belongs to Paul or Joe, both of whom she slept with in Season 3. Oh, and did we mention the Millers are flat broke?
As if all of that wasn't enough, "strange things keep happening, hinting that maybe Georgia's past isn't willing to stay buried," warns the official logline for Season 4. "Ginny is desperate to break the cycle of chaos, and Georgia is desperate to prove to her kids that she can. And as for Austin...well... This season it's him against the world. The family is at a turning point. But when push comes to shove, will the Millers be able to start fresh? Or will the past pull them back in?"
"Ginny & Georgia" stars Brianne Howey as Georgia, Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Felix Mallard as Marcus, Sara Waisglass as Max, Scott Porter as Paul, Diesel La Torraca as Austin, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen, Raymond Ablack as Joe, Katie Douglas as Abby, Chelsea Clark as Norah, and Nathan Mitchell as Zion.
In other scheduling news...
- U.S./Canadian co-production "Wild Cards" will return to The CW for Season 4 on Monday, February 1, 2027 (8/7c), the network has announced. The 10-episode season picks up with a newly engaged Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) planning his wedding to Jessica (Kaylah Zander), while Max (Vanessa Morgan) says goodbye to her parents — George (Jason Priestley) and Vivienne (Tamara Taylor) — who embark on their first true honeymoon. Also on tap in Season 4: "On Max and Ellis' first case, Max befriends an infectiously fun male stripper and gets a hot tip that jumpstarts a con that gets Max back to being her true self."
- The CW has also announced 2027 return dates for several of its unscripted series: Season 12 of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" premieres Friday, January 22, at 8 pm, followed by the Season 12 premiere of "Masters of Illusion" at 9 pm. Meanwhile, "Scrabble" returns for Season 3 on Thursday, February 18, at 8 pm, and "Police 24/7" returns for Season 3 on Wednesday, March 10, at 8 pm.