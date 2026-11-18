After leaving viewers on the mother of all cliffhangers, "Ginny & Georgia" is returning in the new year to provide some long-awaited answers.

Netflix has set a January 21, 2027 premiere date for "Ginny & Georgia" Season 4, picking up right where we left off, with a freshly acquitted Georgia finding herself unexpectedly pregnant — and she doesn't know whether the baby belongs to Paul or Joe, both of whom she slept with in Season 3. Oh, and did we mention the Millers are flat broke?

As if all of that wasn't enough, "strange things keep happening, hinting that maybe Georgia's past isn't willing to stay buried," warns the official logline for Season 4. "Ginny is desperate to break the cycle of chaos, and Georgia is desperate to prove to her kids that she can. And as for Austin...well... This season it's him against the world. The family is at a turning point. But when push comes to shove, will the Millers be able to start fresh? Or will the past pull them back in?"

"Ginny & Georgia" stars Brianne Howey as Georgia, Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Felix Mallard as Marcus, Sara Waisglass as Max, Scott Porter as Paul, Diesel La Torraca as Austin, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen, Raymond Ablack as Joe, Katie Douglas as Abby, Chelsea Clark as Norah, and Nathan Mitchell as Zion.