Bruce Lee's Longest-Running TV Role Was In A Cult Classic '60s Superhero Series
From "Fist of Fury" to "Enter the Dragon," Bruce Lee made a name for himself in the entertainment industry as a legendary martial artist. But he wasn't always an action movie star. Lee first showcased his skills in the cult classic '60s superhero series "The Green Hornet" as Kato. While he went on to appear in other shows, Lee's time as Kato on "The Green Hornet" was his longest-running TV role. He appeared in all 26 episodes of the show's lone season on ABC.
Lee's character, Kato, is the sidekick to the Green Hornet (Van Williams). When he isn't using his kung fu prowess to fight crime, Kato works as a chauffeur for Daily Sentinel newspaper owner/publisher Britt Reid (Green Hornet's civilian name). Although Lee played a sidekick, "The Green Hornet" proved his potential to be the star.
"Every kid, I believe, in America noticed that guy behind The Green Hornet — the one who could kick, the one who could punch, the one who could move so amazingly — all eyes centered on him," film critic Ric Meyers said in a Newsweek article in 2015. After "The Green Hornet," Lee's longest-running TV stint was a four-episode run on "Longstreet." His other TV credits include "Ironside," "Blondie," and "Here Comes the Bride."
Lee's Kato was part of an interconnected superhero universe
From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the One Chicago TV franchise, interconnected universes across TV shows and movies are commonplace nowadays. But that wasn't always the case. "The Green Hornet," however, was an earlier example of shared universes in entertainment, and Bruce Lee's Kato played a key role in that.
Alongside Van Williams' Green Hornet, the martial artist played Kato in another superhero show from ABC, the "Batman" TV series starring Adam West – which is often considered one of the best shows of the 1960s. Lee appeared in three crossover episodes, one of which featured a plotline the legendary fighter wasn't a fan of. As reported by Newsweek, Williams said that the crossover's original script featured Kato losing to Robin, which Lee refused to do because such a defeat wouldn't have been believable.
Despite sharing the screen with the Caped Crusader, Green Hornet and Kato are not DC Comics characters. They were created in 1936 for a radio show by producer George W. Trendle and writer Fran Striker. The franchise was eventually adapted into comic books with Dynamite Entertainment as its publisher, but DC Comics has never published Green Hornet books. There have, however, been crossover comic books with Green Hornet and Batman.