From "Fist of Fury" to "Enter the Dragon," Bruce Lee made a name for himself in the entertainment industry as a legendary martial artist. But he wasn't always an action movie star. Lee first showcased his skills in the cult classic '60s superhero series "The Green Hornet" as Kato. While he went on to appear in other shows, Lee's time as Kato on "The Green Hornet" was his longest-running TV role. He appeared in all 26 episodes of the show's lone season on ABC.

Lee's character, Kato, is the sidekick to the Green Hornet (Van Williams). When he isn't using his kung fu prowess to fight crime, Kato works as a chauffeur for Daily Sentinel newspaper owner/publisher Britt Reid (Green Hornet's civilian name). Although Lee played a sidekick, "The Green Hornet" proved his potential to be the star.

"Every kid, I believe, in America noticed that guy behind The Green Hornet — the one who could kick, the one who could punch, the one who could move so amazingly — all eyes centered on him," film critic Ric Meyers said in a Newsweek article in 2015. After "The Green Hornet," Lee's longest-running TV stint was a four-episode run on "Longstreet." His other TV credits include "Ironside," "Blondie," and "Here Comes the Bride."