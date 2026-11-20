Why Teen Van From Yellowjackets Looks So Familiar
"Yellowjackets" character Vanessa "Van" Palmer, who is played by "Six Feet Under" star Lauren Ambrose in the adult timeline, is a big fan favorite, and a lot of that is down to the performance of Australian actor Liv Hewson, who plays her in the teen timeline. Van was originally supposed to die in the wilderness following the titular soccer team's plane crash, but the creators enjoyed Hewson's performance so much they decided to keep the character around for the long haul. "The opportunity for her death kept coming up and then we kept writing away from it," co-showrunner Ashley Lyle told Collider. "And I think part of that is very much a credit to Liv because they are phenomenal."
If you've been watching "Yellowjackets" and teen Van looks familiar to you, it might be because you're a fan of "Santa Clarita Diet," a Netflix horror-comedy series about a mother (Drew Barrymore) who becomes a zombie while still largely maintaining her humanity. Hewson plays Abby Hammond, the teenage daughter in the family, who was well-loved by viewers for her sarcasm and assertive attitude. Abby accepts her mother's zombie problem with remarkable grace, and Hewson's fun performance helps make the whole bizarre situation feel somewhat grounded. "Santa Clarita Diet" was sadly canceled after Season 3.
Liv Hewson was in a popular Netflix Christmas movie
Liv Hewson, who is non-binary, has been involved in several projects with LGBTQ+ themes. In 2019, they played teenage lesbian Dorrie in the Netflix Christmas movie "Let it Snow." In an interview with MEAWW at the premiere, Hewson talked about wanting their character to make life easier for high school kids going through similar situations in real life. "I came out in high school, and some of it was terrible," Hewson said. "What's important to me is that LGBT young people are safe and cared for." In 2020, Hewson was honored by the Human Rights Campaign for their "versatile representation as a non-binary person on and off the screen" and for "moving LGBTQ visibility forward like never before."
There are plenty of other reasons you may recognize Hewson, who has been acting onscreen since the mid-2010s. They played Michaela in the Sydney-set mystery series "Top of the Lake: China Girl," veterinary technician Audrey in the Marvel series "Inhumans," and Claire Duncan in "Dramaworld," a show about a K-drama fan who is magically transported into her favorite show. On the big screen, they've plied their trade in the action film "Bombshell," the drama "Under My Skin," and the romantic comedy "For Worse." Hewson's most recent roles outside of "Yellowjackets" have been as cops in Australian TV shows: They played police officer Ivy Shepherd in the black comedy series "He Had it Coming" and detective Nell Buchanan in "Treasure & Dirt."