"Yellowjackets" character Vanessa "Van" Palmer, who is played by "Six Feet Under" star Lauren Ambrose in the adult timeline, is a big fan favorite, and a lot of that is down to the performance of Australian actor Liv Hewson, who plays her in the teen timeline. Van was originally supposed to die in the wilderness following the titular soccer team's plane crash, but the creators enjoyed Hewson's performance so much they decided to keep the character around for the long haul. "The opportunity for her death kept coming up and then we kept writing away from it," co-showrunner Ashley Lyle told Collider. "And I think part of that is very much a credit to Liv because they are phenomenal."

If you've been watching "Yellowjackets" and teen Van looks familiar to you, it might be because you're a fan of "Santa Clarita Diet," a Netflix horror-comedy series about a mother (Drew Barrymore) who becomes a zombie while still largely maintaining her humanity. Hewson plays Abby Hammond, the teenage daughter in the family, who was well-loved by viewers for her sarcasm and assertive attitude. Abby accepts her mother's zombie problem with remarkable grace, and Hewson's fun performance helps make the whole bizarre situation feel somewhat grounded. "Santa Clarita Diet" was sadly canceled after Season 3.