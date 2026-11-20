If you're finally getting into "Yellowjackets," you may be surprised by the star-studded teen cast. Some of the young actresses that feature in the Showtime series went on to star in even bigger projects after the first season, like Ella Purnell leading the "Fallout" adaptation, while some of the girls, like Jasmin Savoy Brown of "The Leftovers" fame, were already well-known beforehand.

Sophie Thatcher, who plays the gang's troubled moral compass Natalie "Nat" Scatorccio in the teen timeline, is one of the biggest breakout stars. She wasn't exactly a newcomer when she landed the role of Nat (she had previously appeared in Fox's "The Exorcist" series as a young Regan and she played Becky Monroe in the drama show "When the Streetlights Go On"), but it wasn't until "Yellowjackets" that she started showing up as the lead in Hollywood projects.

Perhaps her biggest role to date came in the 2025 sci-fi thriller "Companion," in which she starred alongside Jack Quaid. It's a funny, thoughtful, suspenseful film that rests entirely on Thatcher's emotional performance. And while Thatcher's character here is just as easy to root for as Nat from "Yellowjackets," she's likeable in a different sort of way. Thatcher told Parade that her "Companion" character features "a strange stillness that I'm very much not used to."