Why Teen Natalie From Yellowjackets Looks So Familiar
If you're finally getting into "Yellowjackets," you may be surprised by the star-studded teen cast. Some of the young actresses that feature in the Showtime series went on to star in even bigger projects after the first season, like Ella Purnell leading the "Fallout" adaptation, while some of the girls, like Jasmin Savoy Brown of "The Leftovers" fame, were already well-known beforehand.
Sophie Thatcher, who plays the gang's troubled moral compass Natalie "Nat" Scatorccio in the teen timeline, is one of the biggest breakout stars. She wasn't exactly a newcomer when she landed the role of Nat (she had previously appeared in Fox's "The Exorcist" series as a young Regan and she played Becky Monroe in the drama show "When the Streetlights Go On"), but it wasn't until "Yellowjackets" that she started showing up as the lead in Hollywood projects.
Perhaps her biggest role to date came in the 2025 sci-fi thriller "Companion," in which she starred alongside Jack Quaid. It's a funny, thoughtful, suspenseful film that rests entirely on Thatcher's emotional performance. And while Thatcher's character here is just as easy to root for as Nat from "Yellowjackets," she's likeable in a different sort of way. Thatcher told Parade that her "Companion" character features "a strange stillness that I'm very much not used to."
Sophie Thatcher has evolved into a Scream Queen
"Yellowjackets" and "Companion" are not Sophie Thatcher's only projects where her character has to fend for her life. She also starred in the 2023 horror film "The Boogeyman," based on an old Stephen King short story. The following year she featured in "MaXXXine," the final film in a horror trilogy directed by Ti West, and she also starred in the religious horror film "Heretic" alongside Hugh Grant in 2024.
Thatcher addressed her rising status as a Scream Queen in a 2026 interview with Harper's Bazaar, revealing that she's looking to take on more roles outside the horror genre. "It feels like cheating a little bit," she said. "Yesterday, on set, the way that I can get into a scene and hyperventilate and cry and feel nothing ... I'm starting to think that I'm a psycho. I want something that feels more true to me or true to real life."
It feels fitting that one of her upcoming projects is a comedy called "Peaches," directed by Jenny Suen. Thatcher picked the movie in part to prove she has more range. "I want to work with actors that elevate me," Thatcher said. "I want to work with directors that I admire and that have visions that are strange. ... I want to be genre-less!" First-time "Yellowjackets" viewers may recognize Thatcher from her horror roles, but perhaps future viewers will recognize her from something completely different.