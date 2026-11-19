📺 "Collect & Praise" (original series, six-episode binge)

Faith comes second to fortune as a money-hungry megachurch pastor (Druski) and his unpredictable deacon (Mike Epps) scheme their way through scandal, chaos, and controversy.

📺 "Trinity" (original series, seven-episode binge)

A heroic naval officer's (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) newfound connection to the secretary of defense (Richard Madden) leads her to uncover a trail of secrets that may tie him to a global threat.

📺 "Shifting Gears" Seasons 1-2

🎥 "An Open Field" (original documentary)

Through collective grief and compassion, the film follows director Teboho Edkins' return to the Ethiopian field where his younger brother and 156 others were killed in a Boeing 737 MAX plane crash in 2019.

🎥 "Big Fish"

🎥 "Burlesque"

🎥 "Coyote Ugly"

🎥 "Edward Scissorhands"

🎥 "The Emoji Movie"

🎥 "A Knight's Tale"

🎥 "Now You See Me"

🎥 "Now You See Me 2"

🎥 "Shrek"

🎥 "Shrek 2"

🎥 "Shrek the Third"

🎥 "Shrek Forever After"

🎥 "Spring Breakers"

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2

📺 "Hot Ones: Extra Seat" (new episode with Rob Lowe)

📺 "World War II: Behind Enemy Lines" (original series, four-episode binge)

Witness one US Army unit's battles, bravery, and covert missions from D-Day to V-E Day in never-before-seen restored footage and rare firsthand accounts; Josh Brolin narrates.

🎥 "In a Holidaze" (original movie)

After making a romantic mistake of epic proportions, a directionless twenty-something (Maddie Ziegler) finds herself trapped in a holiday time-loop, forced to relive the same Christmas at her family's cabin until she discovers what truly makes her happy; Rob Lowe, Graham Phillips, Jackie Sandler, and Elias Kacavas co-star.

🎥 "Merry Missed Connection"

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3

📺 "Pride and Prejudice" (original series, six-episode binge)

Dolly Alderton's Jane Austen adaptation casts Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy, and Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennet.

📺 "2 Broke Girls" Seasons 1-6

🤣 "Gianmarco Soresi: God Forbid" (original comedy special)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4

📺 "Selling Sunset" Season 10 (original series, 10-episode binge)

🎥 "The Bend in the River" (original documentary)

Filmmaker Robb Moss revisits five friends at different stages of life, weaving nearly 50 years of footage into a portrait of aging and companionship.

🎥 "14th" (original documentary)

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the principles of the 14th Amendment as it asks: Who gets to belong?

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

🎥 "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch"

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7

🎥 "You, Me & Tuscany"

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8

🎥 "The Baddest Speechwriter of All" (original documentary)

Martin Luther King Jr.'s lawyer and speechwriter, Dr. Clarence B. Jones, reveals the personal cost and surprising truths of making history, offering an insider's view of the Civil Rights Movement.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9

📺 "Gabby's Dollhouse: Makers and Bakers Holiday" (original series, four-episode binge)

Talented young baker-maker duos take on festive challenges for the holidays; Laila Lockhart Kraner hosts.

🎥 "Renfield"

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10

📺 "The Murder of JonBenét Ramsay" (original series, eight-episode binge)

Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen star as Patsy and John Bennett Ramsey in this retelling of one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases in American history.

🎥 "Longlegs"

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11

⚽️ 10:30 a.m. "FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 Final Draw" (live event)

👊 6 p.m. "Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua" (live event)

🎥 "Bad Day" (original movie)

On one of the worst and wildest days of her life, single mom Joy (Cameron Diaz) fights to keep one little promise to her daughter.

🎥 "Jean-Michel Basquiat" (original documentary)

Through untold memories from his family, never-before-seen works, and rare archival imagery, the film demystifies the story of Basquiat and discovers the man behind it all, Jean-Michel.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12

📺 "Eastbound & Down" Seasons 1-4

MONDAY, DECEMBER 14

📺 "CoComelon Lane" Season 8 (original series)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15

📺 "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" Season 7 (original series, four-episode binge)

📺 "Sunshine Girls" (original series, 10-episode binge)

A sudden move from NYC to California lands go-getter Olivia (Alma Marian) at Valley High, where influencer Riley (Erin Rose Park) and horse-loving Taylor (Isabella Fowler) shake up her freshman year.

📺 "Vida" Seasons 1-3

🎥 "Scrambled"

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16

🎥 "A Deadly Affair: The Pamela Smart Story" (original documentary)

When Smart's husband is murdered, her relationship with a teenage student becomes central to a case that grips the nation.

🎥 "Give Me Some Sugah" (original movie)

When a Chicago woman (Taraji P. Henson) risks it all to open her dream bakery, a fateful encounter rewards her leap of faith.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17

📺 "Unaccustomed Earth" (original series, eight-episode binge)

A tight-knit Indian American community navigates love, desire, and belonging; Frieda Pinto stars.

🎥 "Secret Lives of Sister Wives"

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18

📺 "Living the Dream" (original series, eight-episode binge)

The adult animated comedy is set at a London ecofood corporation, where two cash-strapped best friends stumble into wild misadventures as they try to climb the career ladder and find love.

📺 "Raising the Cannons" (original series, eight-episode binge)

Nick Cannon navigates 12 kids, six different moms, a booming career, and ongoing health battles.

🎥 "Ray Gunn" (original movie)

In the retrofuturistic city of Metropia, private eye Raymond Gunn (voiced by Sam Rockwell) is drawn into a case involving aliens, murder, and a multimedia star named Venus Nova (Scarlett Johansson).

🎥 "KISS: End of the Road"

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19

📺 "Sorry for Your Loss" Seasons 1-2

MONDAY, DECEMBER 21

🎥 "Untold: One Giant Upset" (original documentary)

New York Giants players and coaches recall their rocky 2007 season and the unlikely run that led them to one of the most iconic Super Bowls ever.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22

🤣 "Oz Pearlman: Magic of the Mind" (original comedy special)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23

🎥 "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" (original movie)

In this follow-up to "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," Brad Pitt stars as the sometime stuntman doing odd jobs and dangerous favors in 1977 Los Angeles.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24

📺 "Emily in Paris" final season (original series, 10-episode binge)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25

🏈 1 p.m. "NFL Netflix Gameday: Christmas" – Bills vs. Broncos (live event)

🏈 4:30 p.m. "NFL Netflix Gameday: Christmas" – Packers vs. Bears (live event)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27

🎾 "Six Kings Slam" (live event, exact times TBD)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 28

📺 "CoComelon" Season 16 (original series)

🎥 "Dolphins: My Close Encounter" (original documentary)

Over more than a decade, a pioneering marine biologist follows a pod of Red Sea dolphins to shed light on their behavior and uncover new mysteries.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30

📺 "The Later Daters" Season 2 (original series, six-episode binge)

🎥 "Book Club: The Next Chapter"

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31

📺 "The Wayans Bros." Seasons 1-5