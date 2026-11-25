"Battlestar Galactica" is a sci-fi series that defines the genre, mixing heady, philosophical narratives with nuanced character-building. Few scenes exemplify that balance better than one in the Season 2 episode "Valley of Darkness." Starbuck (Katee Sackhoff) and Helo (Tahmoh Penikett) are on Caprica, and they stop by Starbuck's old apartment. Starbuck puts on a tape of her father playing piano — actually a Philip Glass song — and laments the fact that while everyone else is fighting to return home, she's fighting because it's all she knows.

It's a very slow scene, and it features several seconds without dialogue. Perhaps unsurprisingly, cable channel SyFy was not a fan. While appearing on Sackhoff's podcast, "Battlestar" creator Ronald D. Moore revealed that the network hated that scene "because it was slow, and they're not doing anything — shouldn't there be more action?" Their disapproval caused Moore to double down, inspiring him to make the scene even longer than intended.

Sackhoff described the scene as a great example of the "intentional" pacing of the series, which was much slower than previous projects she had worked on. Moore explained that he often had to fight to maintain this languid pace.