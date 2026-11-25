"Law and Order: SVU," which just premiered its 600th episode, has featured Mariska Hargitay as Detective Olivia Benson since its pilot (outside a small handful of episodes). For over 27 years, Hargitay has won over audiences with her portrayal of the empathetic but fierce police officer. Still, her work extends beyond the famed "Law & Order" universe, and throughout her career, she has played both dramatic and comedic roles.

From eccentric neighbors to southern outlaws, Hargitay has portrayed some excellent characters outside of "SVU." Sadly, a few never held a bright place in the spotlight, while others remain memorable and referenced. What unifies all the roles is Haritgay's terrific acting.

Here is an unranked list of five of Hargitay's best performances outside of "SVU." While her portrayal of Olivia is nothing short of excellent, anyone who wants some additional doses of her talent should definitely check out these other parts.