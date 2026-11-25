5 Best Mariska Hargitay Performances Outside Law & Order: SVU
"Law and Order: SVU," which just premiered its 600th episode, has featured Mariska Hargitay as Detective Olivia Benson since its pilot (outside a small handful of episodes). For over 27 years, Hargitay has won over audiences with her portrayal of the empathetic but fierce police officer. Still, her work extends beyond the famed "Law & Order" universe, and throughout her career, she has played both dramatic and comedic roles.
From eccentric neighbors to southern outlaws, Hargitay has portrayed some excellent characters outside of "SVU." Sadly, a few never held a bright place in the spotlight, while others remain memorable and referenced. What unifies all the roles is Haritgay's terrific acting.
Here is an unranked list of five of Hargitay's best performances outside of "SVU." While her portrayal of Olivia is nothing short of excellent, anyone who wants some additional doses of her talent should definitely check out these other parts.
Melissa Shannon (Seinfeld Season 4, Episode 23: The Pilot)
The two-part Season 4 finale of "Seinfeld" saw Mariska Hargitay in a brief role, playing a character named Melissa Shannon. Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) and George Costanza (Jason Alexander) are holding auditions for their show-within-a-show. Melissa auditions for the role based on Elaine Benes (Julia Louise Dreyfuss).
She enters saying that the hallway was like a "bald convention," which noticeably annoys George. Melissa apologizes, resulting in Jerry playing it off by saying George "knows he's bald." She follows her apology by wondering if a man in the hallway wears sweatpants routinely. This is the last straw for George, whom Jerry recently made fun of for wearing sweatpants in public. After Melissa reads just a few lines with Jerry, George ends the audition by curtly thanking Melissa.
While Hargitay was only on the show for less than a minute, her performance was memorable. George's insecurities, which made for some good running gags, were inadvertently triggered by her casual comments. Jerry's immediate attraction to her, to the extent that he insisted on reading the part with her, was also classic for his character.
Didi Edelstein (Can't Hurry Love)
Audiences of the 1990s may remember the short-lived sitcom "Can't Hurry Love." The CBS series lasted only one season before being canceled. It centered on Annie O'Donnell (Nancy McKeon), an employment agency worker trying to sweeten her dating life. One of her best friends on the show was the energetic Didi Edelstein, played by Mariska Hargitay.
While "Can't Hurry Love" was not a smash hit, Hargitay's character archetype was a staple of the decade. The mid-30s divorcee often gave dating advice while navigating her own romantic life.
Hargitay herself never forgot her character, or the quintessential 90s fashion she rocked for the part. In 2023, she posted an old promotional photo of Didi on Instagram, wearing a purple waist chain belt and lilac pants. Judging from the comments on the post, fans still fondly recall her character. Comments range from pointing out her hilarity on the show to calling her a "human form of sunshine."
Audine Higgs (In the Heat of the Night Season 1, Episode 8: ...And Then You Die)
Thanks to "SVU," television viewers have grown accustomed to seeing Mariska Hargitay play an officer of the law. So seeing her play an outlaw on a 1980s cop drama may come as a shock.
On "In the Heat of the Night," Hargitay played Audine Higgs in the Season 1 finale "....And then you die." Higgs is an outlaw on a crime spree with her boyfriend Lester Sproles (Will Bledsoe), the two having killed a store clerk during a robbery. They continue killing others and kidnapping Althea (Anne-Marie Johnson), the wife of detective Virgil Tibbs (Howard E. Rollins Jr.).
Complete with a wild hairdo and heavy Southern accent, the wild and crazy country outlaw was a far cry from her hard-edged detective in "SVU." While her accent could use some perfecting, the role was an excellent opportunity to show off her range. Audine eventually decides to help the police rescue Althea, driven to her limit by Lester's madness.
Carly Fixx (Falcon Crest: Seasons 7 and 8)
Mariska Hargitay had a recurring role on one of the most popular primetime soap operas of the 1980s. "Falcon Crest" lasted for nine seasons, centering on the feuds between the Geoberti and Channing families over control of the Falcon Crest Winery. Hargitay joined the seventh season as Carly Fixx, the supposed half-sister to Dan Fixx (Brett Cullen), an ex-convict working at the winery. Eventually, she develops romantic feelings for Dan, and they run away together after they discover they are not biologically related after all.
Hargitay portrayed Carly for a total of 15 episodes. While her performance was not as iconic as her "SVU" role, she was memorable. Fans of the show fondly remember her character's 1980s style and bouncy, curled hair.
During a 2007 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," she fondly recalled her time on the soap opera and her working relationship with Jane Wyman, who played the main character, Angela Channing. She noted Wyman would often help her hit marks during scenes.
Cynthia Hooper (ER Season 4)
For 13 episodes of the iconic series "ER," Hargitay portrayed Cynthia Hooper, a recently hired desk clerk for the emergency services unit. Physician Mark Greene (Anthony Edwards) develops a liking for her, and they quickly enter into a mostly physical relationship. Cynthia apparently wanted more out of the relationship, even visiting Greene in California to help his sick mother, despite not being invited. After realizing her desire for a serious relationship, they break up, and she leaves California.
While Cynthia's character was clingy and written to be somewhat annoying, Hargitay warmly recalls playing her. When speaking to ET, she spoke fondly about how co-star Edwards comforted her during a challenging scene where their characters were drunk. "I was so nervous and hadn't done something like that," she said. "I remember going, 'I am so grateful for this feeling of safety. I want to provide it [to someone else], if I am ever lucky enough to be in his position.'"