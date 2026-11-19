The Traitors: New Blood Renewed For Season 2
"The Traitors" will soon be feasting upon some more "New Blood": NBC has renewed the civilians-only offshoot of "The Traitors" for Season 2, TVLine has learned.
Season 1 of "The Traitors: New Blood" (which was initially referred to as Season 5, but later amended) is currently airing and will wrap Thursday, November 19 at 8/7c with a two-part finale available to stream next-day on Peacock. The season was the first in the U.S. franchise to feature all-civilian players, hence the added "New Blood" subtitle.
Season 2 of "New Blood" will again air on NBC some time in 2027, while the celebrity edition (simply titled "The Traitors") will continue to stream on Peacock for Seasons 5-7. Season 5 of the OG series is set to begin January 14 at 9/8c with its first two episodes.
Alan Cumming is returning as host and executive producer for all of the franchise's forthcoming editions.
The Traitors, explained
Hosted by Alan Cumming, the unscripted competition series began in January 2023, joining 20 contestants together (10 reality A-listers and 10 TV newbies) to complete a series of challenges with the objective of earning a cash prize. But in every season, 2-4 of the contestants coined "the traitors" devise a plan to steal the prize from the other contestants coined the faithful.
Reads its official description: "This nail-biting psychological adventure sees contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden among the Faithful are the Traitors, who murder the Faithful one-by-one under the cover of darkness as the Faithful race to uncover them from the game. At the end of the game, if the remaining Faithful banish every Traitor, they share the prize fund; if even one Traitor survives to the end, the remaining Traitors take it all."
Let's hear it, "Traitors" fans: Are you happy to see more everyday Joes enter the castle? Let us know in the comments.