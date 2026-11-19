"The Traitors" will soon be feasting upon some more "New Blood": NBC has renewed the civilians-only offshoot of "The Traitors" for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Season 1 of "The Traitors: New Blood" (which was initially referred to as Season 5, but later amended) is currently airing and will wrap Thursday, November 19 at 8/7c with a two-part finale available to stream next-day on Peacock. The season was the first in the U.S. franchise to feature all-civilian players, hence the added "New Blood" subtitle.

Season 2 of "New Blood" will again air on NBC some time in 2027, while the celebrity edition (simply titled "The Traitors") will continue to stream on Peacock for Seasons 5-7. Season 5 of the OG series is set to begin January 14 at 9/8c with its first two episodes.

Alan Cumming is returning as host and executive producer for all of the franchise's forthcoming editions.