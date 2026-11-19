Afterlife With Archie: Disney+'s New Live-Action Riverdale Series Finds Its Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, And Sabrina
Gang's all here: Disney+ has unveiled the cast of "Afterlife With Archie," a live-action show based on Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Francesco Francavilla's comic book series of the same name.
The new Riverdale crew includes Vasco Faria ("Your Fault: London") as Archie Andrews, Sarah Abbott ("The Body") as Betty Cooper, Aliyah Mastin ("Paradise") as Veronica Lodge, Angel Rivera ("Escape From Mr. Lemoncello's Library") as Jughead Jones, and Chloe Avakian ("Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy") as Sabrina Spellman.
Read on for the official character breakdowns...
Vasco Faria as Archie Andrews
"Archie is a teenager in the midst of an identity crisis, caught between who he was (a star athlete) and who he's becoming (a reluctant leader), navigating shifting friendships (and possibly more) with Betty and Veronica. As the stakes around him become life-or-death, Archie faces a choice no son should ever have to make, with consequences that will haunt him forever."
Sarah Abbott as Betty Cooper
"A star swimmer, Betty feels most at home in the water, where she finds solace and escape from a complicated home life. Raised to be self-reliant, she makes a fateful secret wish — one that seemingly comes true in a terrifying, unexpected way — that will test and transform her closest friendships and push her fraught family ever closer to the brink."
Aliyah Mastin as Veronica Lodge
"Veronica puts up a brave, fabulous front, but beneath her devil-may-care exterior is a reservoir of sadness that's drawn her closer to the family she's chosen, rather than to the one she was born into. As an unholy darkness overtakes Riverdale, Veronica feels more alone than ever, until something unexpected begins to stir in the shadows, beckoning to her."
Angel Rivera as Jughead Jones
"Jughead pitches in however he can for his family, especially when it comes to looking out for his kid sister Jellybean. And though he's best buds with Archie, he still feels like he's on the outside of high school, looking in. Until the unthinkable happens, and he sets off a chain of events that changes everything, including the order of the natural world—as well as Jughead's own underdog status in it."
Chloe Avakian as Sabrina Spellman
"To most of her neighbors, Sabrina is the weird, homeschooled orphan girl who lives with her Aunties at the edge of town. But we know better—Sabrina's, in fact, a teenage half-witch, in a secret relationship with the delivery boy from Pop's. But an even darker fate (and possible redemption?) awaits her."
What is Afterlife With Archie about?
Set to premiere in time for Halloween 2027, "Afterlife With Archie" puts a horror spin on the familiar Archie Comics characters, transforming Riverdale into a zombie-infested nightmare.
According to the official logline, the series "turns the all-American town of Riverdale into a zombie-overrun apocalypse — where the only thing scarier than the undead is trying to survive your teenage years. When a supernatural spell from a certain teen-witch backfires, unleashing an army of the possessed dead upon Riverdale, Archie and his friends must fight to stay alive, testing the friendships, romances, and loyalties that have always held them together."
The new series is set to arrive a decade after the launch of The CW's "Riverdale," which premiered in January 2017 and starred KJ Apa as Archie, Lili Reinhart as Betty, Camila Mendes as Veronica, and Cole Sprouse as Jughead. That series ran for seven seasons before wrapping in August 2023. Aguirre-Sacasa also went on to develop Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," starring Kiernan Shipka as the titular teenage witch.
Aguirre-Sacasa executive-produces alongside Jimmy Gibbons, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, and Jon Goldwater. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon will direct the first two episodes and serve as an executive producer on both.
Deadline was first to report the casting news.