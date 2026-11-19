Gang's all here: Disney+ has unveiled the cast of "Afterlife With Archie," a live-action show based on Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Francesco Francavilla's comic book series of the same name.

The new Riverdale crew includes Vasco Faria ("Your Fault: London") as Archie Andrews, Sarah Abbott ("The Body") as Betty Cooper, Aliyah Mastin ("Paradise") as Veronica Lodge, Angel Rivera ("Escape From Mr. Lemoncello's Library") as Jughead Jones, and Chloe Avakian ("Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy") as Sabrina Spellman.

Read on for the official character breakdowns...