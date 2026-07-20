Afterlife With Archie Ordered To Series: 'New Version' Of The Live-Action Riverdale Gang Coming To Disney+ In 2027

Disney+ is officially bringing Archie Andrews back to life: the streamer has given a series order to "Afterlife with Archie," a live-action show based on Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Francesco Francavilla's comic book series of the same name, TVLine has learned. "Afterlife with Archie" will premiere around Halloween 2027.

According to Disney+, this new series "turns the all-American town of Riverdale into an apocalyptic, zombie-overrun nightmare — where the only thing scarier than the undead is trying to survive your teenage years. When a supernatural spell from a certain teen-witch backfires, unleashing an army of the possessed dead upon Riverdale, Archie and his friends must fight to stay alive, testing the friendships, romances, and loyalties that have always held them together."

Aguirre-Sacasa, who served as showrunner of "Riverdale" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," will executive-produce "Afterlife with Archie" alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman (Berlanti Productions); Jon Goldwater (Archie Comics Studios); and Jimmy Gibbons (Muckle Man Productions).

"This was the comic book that started it all," Aguirre-Sacasa says in a statement. "Before there was a 'Riverdale,' before there was a 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,' there was 'Afterlife with Archie,' which I collaborated on with the best horror artist in the business, Francesco Francavilla. Getting to turn 'Afterlife' into a TV series for the amazing team at Disney+ ... is truly a full-circle moment — and the ultimate dream project for me. Time to say a prayer for Archie, Betty, Veronica and the whole gang, 'cause THE ZOMBIES ARE COMING!!!!"