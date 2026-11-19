The following contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of "Survivor 51"!

Lewis Kelly took fate into his own hands.

In Wednesday's "Survivor," the coin flip we've all been waiting for returned to throw a wrench in everyone's Tribal Council plans. Luckily (or unluckily?) for Lewis, he knew his name was on the chopping block, so when it came time to decide who was going to flip that million-dollar coin, he, Devin, and Christian stepped up to the plate as potential candidates. After some excited discussion, Devin and Christian stepped aside, letting Irish farmer Lewis choose his own destiny. But the coin fiasco didn't go his way, and with one flip and one wrong call, he became the 12th person to leave the game. (Read what Jeff Probst had to say about Lewis' flip here.)

Below, Lewis talks to TVLine about what it felt like to take the spotlight at Tribal, how his challenge performance made him a huge threat, his time on Exile Island, and so much more.

TVLINE | Let's start with this coin flip. How did it feel standing up there with Jeff, coin in your hand, with all that pressure?

LEWIS KELLY | I was just grateful, honestly. I felt like it was somewhat fate. I did not anticipate making it this far in this game, to be quite honest with you. And the one day the target is all locked on Lewis, Jeff brings out the coin. I was like, this is kind of my fate.

TVLINE | Devin and Christian both wanted to flip the coin. Was there any more to those conversations at Tribal that we didn't see?

That was a long Tribal. I held them hostage there. We were there for like two-and-a-half, maybe more, hours, because I was like, this is my last Tribal, I'll take my time. There's no f***ing rush. So, it was a lot of back and forth. It was a lot of me checking in with my alliance, trying to read the room, where people were with me. Ultimately I came to the decision: People were not with me. So I flipped it.

TVLINE | Devin clued you in to the danger you were potentially in. But what else did you know about the conversations happening around you and the potential plan to vote you out?

I felt like I had a really good lay of the land. I think coming from Exile gave me that as a kind of blessing of like, I knew where the alliances laid. I knew everyone's number ones because I wasn't in them. I wasn't meshed into them. I knew I was on the chopping block. I actually pitched, I was like, bro, me and Sharonda have this alliance forming, hopefully. I was like, "Why don't we go for Maggie?," because it's either me or I can hop onto a helicopter. I pitched to Sharonda, Devin, and Jelly, let's go for Maggie.

Here's the thing. Twenty minutes later, Thien An comes over to me and she's like, "You're pitching Maggie?" and I was like, oh, I'm screwed. And then Devin's sitting me down and pitching me that. I'm thinking in my head, "I already gave the pitch to Maggie, so what are you talking about?" He's telling me that, and I'm grateful, because I think it's a really fun, different gameplay to the rest of it. I'm like, this is fun, but I'm not gonna pitch you someone because 1) you already ratted on me for going for Maggie, and 2) I didn't necessarily feel like he had the sway to make a vote, to sway people onto another vote. I was like, I could sit here and try and pretend you're gonna get the vote off of me, [but] I didn't think Devin had that power to do it, so I didn't even try.