"The Beast in Me" has added "Daisy Jones & The Six" alums Riley Keough and Lorelei Olivia Mote as series regulars for Season 2, which began production Thursday in New York, TVLine has learned.

Though Netflix has not disclosed character details, Deadline reports that Keough will play a rising filmmaker, while Mote will portray her 13-year-old actress daughter. Aaron Paul ("Breaking Bad") is also set to recur, reportedly as her father. (Keough and Mote previously played the same character at different ages in "Daisy Jones & The Six.")

Additionally, Taip Ceman ("Cupertino") and Matthew James Thomas ("Accused") have joined the Netflix thriller in recurring roles. The newcomers join returning star Claire Danes, as well as previously announced additions John Goodman and Lili Taylor.