Casting News: The Beast In Me Season 2 Adds Riley Keough And Aaron Paul, Brit Marling And Tilda Swinton's Political Drama, And More
"The Beast in Me" has added "Daisy Jones & The Six" alums Riley Keough and Lorelei Olivia Mote as series regulars for Season 2, which began production Thursday in New York, TVLine has learned.
Though Netflix has not disclosed character details, Deadline reports that Keough will play a rising filmmaker, while Mote will portray her 13-year-old actress daughter. Aaron Paul ("Breaking Bad") is also set to recur, reportedly as her father. (Keough and Mote previously played the same character at different ages in "Daisy Jones & The Six.")
Additionally, Taip Ceman ("Cupertino") and Matthew James Thomas ("Accused") have joined the Netflix thriller in recurring roles. The newcomers join returning star Claire Danes, as well as previously announced additions John Goodman and Lili Taylor.
In other casting news...
- Oscar winner Tilda Swinton and Brit Marling ("The OA") are set to star in "Clandestine," a new Paramount+ drama from Marling and her "OA" and "A Murder at the End of the World" collaborator Zal Batmanglij, per Deadline. The series is described as a high-stakes family drama set among Washington D.C.'s political elite.
- "The Watcher" is bringing back Luke David Blumm as Carter Brannock for Season 2, completing the return of the Brannock family, Deadline reports. Additionally, Veronica Dunne ("K.C. Undercover"), Mia Kaplan ("SMILF"), Langston Lee ("Walker"), and Linda Reiter ("Monster") have joined the Netflix thriller in undisclosed roles.
- Melissa George ("The Mosquito Coast") is set to headline "The Loch Ness Mysteries," a six-part drama commissioned by BritBox and the BBC, TVLine has learned. She'll play DCI Vanessa "Nessie" Keen, "a whip-smart, deeply provocative London detective whose life is thrown off course when a brush with death leaves her signed off work and persona non grata... until a peculiar personal mystery summons her to the shores of Loch Ness." Jamie Sives ("Dept Q") and Ashley Storrie ("Dinosaur") also star as local detective DS Rory Ramsay and PC Donna Duff, respectively. Filming is set to begin later this year in Scotland.
- Alex Jennings ("The Crown") and Jack Davenport ("The Morning Show") are set to star in "The Seaside Mysteries," a six-episode comedic mystery series for Acorn TV. "Set in the fictional coastal fishing village of Blaasgat," the series centers on Lawrence Mantooth (Jennings), "a retired actor who once played a detective on TV," and his "sharp-eyed wife... as they get pulled into the murder investigation of a mysterious billionaire, Leonard Cato (Davenport)."