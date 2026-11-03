Casting News: Bill Hader Enrolls At Abbott Elementary, The Beast In Me Season 2 Update, And More

Live from Philadelphia, it's Bill Hader!

During his November 2 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Hader ("Saturday Night Live," "Barry") announced that he's set to guest-star in an upcoming episode of ABC's "Abbott Elementary." Additional details, including when Hader will appear and who he'll be playing, will be announced at a later time.

Hader appeared on the late-night show to promote his new animated movie "The Cat in the Hat," which also features "Abbott Elementary" creator/star Quinta Brunson. When Kimmel mentioned her name, Hader shared the big news: "This is cool, I can say this now — I do a guest spot on 'Abbott Elementary' this year. I am excited."

Kimmel seemed legitimately surprised, noting that Brunson typically only allows actors from Philadelphia to guest-star. "I had to act like I was from Philly," Hader explained. "It was hard for me. I was like, I love the... Phillies? I think they're great." Watch the full exchange below:

New episodes of "Abbott Elementary," currently in its sixth season, air Wednesdays at 8:30/7:30c, available to stream the next day on Hulu. The comedy stars Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford.

How do you imagine Hader might fit into the world of "Abbott Elementary"? Start theorizing. We'll see you down in the comments section.