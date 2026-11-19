Larry Poindexter passed away on November 18, 2026, at just 66 years old. His death occurred days after he was struck by a car in Los Angeles as he was crossing the street. The actor was scheduled to have surgery for broken ribs, Deadline reports, but died beforehand.

His former co-star, Paul Iacono, who played Poindexter's son in "The Hard Times of RJ Berger," posted on Instagram expressing his heartbreak at the news. "Few people I've known were as kind, generous, fiercely talented, and f—ing hilarious," Iacono wrote. "Above all, Larry was a GOOD egg."

Poindexter was perhaps best known for his role role in the 2003 film "S.W.A.T.," where he played no-nonsense LAPD Captain Tom Fuller. Soap fans best know him for playing two different characters in the long-running soap opera "Days Of Our Lives." The first was Ben Welch in 1984, followed by Father Louis from 2014 to 2018. He also starred in 23 episodes of "Santa Barbara" and appeared in 12 episodes of "General Hospital." A renowned character actor, Poindexter showed up in several dozen TV shows in his over 40-year career.