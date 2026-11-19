Larry Poindexter, Days Of Our Lives And General Hospital Actor, Dead At 66
Larry Poindexter passed away on November 18, 2026, at just 66 years old. His death occurred days after he was struck by a car in Los Angeles as he was crossing the street. The actor was scheduled to have surgery for broken ribs, Deadline reports, but died beforehand.
His former co-star, Paul Iacono, who played Poindexter's son in "The Hard Times of RJ Berger," posted on Instagram expressing his heartbreak at the news. "Few people I've known were as kind, generous, fiercely talented, and f—ing hilarious," Iacono wrote. "Above all, Larry was a GOOD egg."
Poindexter was perhaps best known for his role role in the 2003 film "S.W.A.T.," where he played no-nonsense LAPD Captain Tom Fuller. Soap fans best know him for playing two different characters in the long-running soap opera "Days Of Our Lives." The first was Ben Welch in 1984, followed by Father Louis from 2014 to 2018. He also starred in 23 episodes of "Santa Barbara" and appeared in 12 episodes of "General Hospital." A renowned character actor, Poindexter showed up in several dozen TV shows in his over 40-year career.
Larry Poindexter loved working on Will & Grace and JAG
In a 2014 interview with Starry Mag, Poindexter was asked about the favorite project he'd ever worked on. "I think it would be 'JAG' because I got to work with a wonderful actress, who I was friends with prior to doing the show, Catherine Bell. That was just great," the star shared, adding that he and Bell "had great chemistry and had a great time together." He also listed "Will and Grace" as "one of the best half hours" he'd worked on.
In his final Instagram post before his death, Poindexter helped promote a new independent web series he starred in called "Residual." Its release date has yet to be revealed. "He helped make them stars. But some secrets were never meant to see the spotlight," the post read. "Meet Jeff, played by @reallarrypoindexter."
Poindexter's most recent guest roles were in a February 2026 episode of "The Lincoln Lawyer," and an October 2024 episode of "9-1-1." Along with acting, he was also a musician, serving as the lead singer for the alternative country band The High Lonesome in the '90s. Poindexter is survived by his wife, leading casting director Carol Kritzer, and their two sons.