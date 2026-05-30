15 Best TV Character Actors Of All Time, Ranked
Now more than ever, television has been heavily populated by more and more movie stars. Nicolas Cage is set to make his television lead debut in Prime Video's "Spider-Noir," while Nicole Kidman continues her run of prestige television with "Scarpetta" and "Margo's Got Money Troubles." Even Hollywood's newer movie stars have reunited for Season 3 of "Euphoria," but amid all these increasingly recognizable names on television, it's easy to lose sight of the real crown jewels of Tinseltown: character actors.
Though they're not usually donning superhero capes or nabbing major award nominations, character actors are the underrated backbones of film and television. You've often seen many of these performers time and time again, playing vastly different personalities across different genres. Whether they're standing out in an ensemble, providing much-needed comic relief, or, on the rare occasion, leading a limited series all on their own, these are the actors you want on TV, even if you know their characters' names better than you know their real names.
15. Thandiwe Newton
Thandiwe Newton had a noteworthy film career before becoming a television mainstay, delivering an award-winning performance in the Oscar-winning film "Crash" and standing out in movies like "Interview with the Vampire" and "The Pursuit of Happyness." However, it was her role in HBO's "Westworld" that showed she was one of Hollywood's most underutilized actors, earning an Emmy for her performance as Maeve, a robot whose growing consciousness leads her to rebel against the engineers controlling her.
Though she's definitely one of the most electrifying performers in "Westworld," Newton's other TV work shows her even wider range as a character actor. She plays a corrupt police officer in BBC's "Line of Duty," a vengeful undercover cop in "Rogue," an accomplished psychiatrist in "Wednesday," and even lends her voice to play a Hormone Monstress in the adult animated comedies "Big Mouth" and "Human Resources." Her career spans decades, but it still feels like Thandiwe Newton has plenty of untapped potential on the small screen.
14. Ian McShane
It takes quite a performer to appear in a single episode of "Game of Thrones" during its heyday, play a completely original character, and establish that character as one of the most memorable in the series. At least, that's exactly what happened with Ian McShane, who guest-starred in Season 6 of the HBO drama as Brother Ray, lending his screen presence to a tragic figure who nearly inspires The Hound to pursue a peaceful life. However, McShane was no stranger to HBO, having spent three seasons and a film as brothel owner Al Swearengen in "Deadwood."
In addition to his more recognizable roles in one of the best HBO series of all time, McShane has also lent his gravitas and iconic raspy voice to playing Odin in "American Gods," Silas in the modern Biblical drama "Kings," and, of course, the shifty titular antiques dealer in the BBC's "Lovejoy." In addition to these larger roles, McShane hasn't shied away from guest voice roles in "SpongeBob SquarePants," "The Simpsons," and "One Piece." The best kind of character actor is one who elevates whatever they're in, and McShane has never disappointed on that front.
13. Michael K. Williams
Michael K. Williams could've earned his spot on this list off the strength of playing Omar Little on "The Wire" alone, having established himself across the series' five seasons as the show's heart. Thankfully, Williams also built a substantial body of television work that earned him acclaim as one of TV's finest character actors. He notably starred in other crime dramas vastly different from "The Wire," including "Boardwalk Empire" and "The Night Of," as well as guest-starring in comedy series like "Community" and "Aqua Teen Hunger Force."
Though Williams sadly passed away in 2021, he's remembered by co-stars for his always truthful, never inauthentic performances across many of television's best shows. Namely, his portrayal of characters like Omar, as well as Leonard in "Hap and Leonard," was groundbreaking in showcasing a side of the LGBTQ+ community that to this day remains incredibly rare and powerful on TV. It's a shame Williams was unable to continue bringing his talent to television, especially since his performances continued evolving throughout his career.
12. Clancy Brown
Chances are, you know Clancy Brown's voice even if you don't immediately recognize his face. He's best known for voicing the gravelly cheapskate Mr. Krabs in "SpongeBob SquarePants," one of the longest-running animated series on American television. However, Eugene Krabs is far from the only notable voice role in Brown's filmography, as he has also lent his voice to projects like "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "The Incredible Hulk," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," and "Transformers: EarthSpark." From merchandising giants to one-off supporting roles, Brown is the rare combination of prolific voice actor and charismatic character actor.
As a live-action actor, Brown has appeared in television series across multiple genres, including sci-fi ("The Mandalorian," "Star Trek: Enterprise"), superhero stories ("Daredevil," "The Penguin"), drama ("Billions," "Dexter: New Blood"), and historical fiction ("Carnivàle," "The Crown"). Whether you realize it or not, Clancy Brown has been as much of an anchor in television as Mr. Krabs's house.
11. Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey has consistently put in the work as a character actor ever since her film debut in "Heavenly Creatures." However, she's risen to prominence in the past decade or so, thanks to TV, in which she's starred as Rose in "Two and a Half Men" and as adult Shauna in Showtime's hit drama "Yellowjackets," on its own showcasing some strong diversity in her television resume. In addition, Lynskey's other projects include everything from sketch comedy like "Key & Peele," animation like "Over the Garden Wall," and war dramas like "The Tattooist of Auschwitz."
Given she almost played Willow on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Lynskey has often gravitated toward ensemble roles in both film and television rather than major leading parts. While HBO's "Togetherness" showcases her strengths as a leading performer in a dramedy, "The Last of Us" gave her a memorable recurring role as Kathleen, allowing her to play sharply against type as a ruthless revolutionary in Season 1. Although if you know anything about "Two and a Half Men," Kathleen is not the furthest stretch from her character, Rose.
10. Walton Goggins
It's only recently that it feels like Walton Goggins is deservedly getting his flowers, as he's been putting in the work in both film and television for a long time. Though many audiences first became familiar with Goggins through films like "The Hateful Eight" and "Lincoln," he's been working steadily in television since the '90s, landing his first main cast role on FX's "The Shield" as Shane, a detective in the LAPD's corrupt Strike Team.
Later, Goggins began earning acclaim in shows like "Justified" and "Sons of Anarchy," before he began proving his comedy chops were unmatched with his collaborations with Danny McBride in HBO's "Vice Principals" and "The Righteous Gemstones." Most recently, he's played the enigmatic bounty hunter The Ghoul in Prime Video's "Fallout" and starred in Season 3 of HBO's "The White Lotus," where TVLine named Goggins Performer of the Week for his portrayal of the complex yet empathetic Rick. Maybe it's his folksy voice or that million-dollar grin, but Walton Goggins rarely turns in an uninteresting performance.
9. Betty Gilpin
Another one of TVLine's Performers of the Week, Betty Gilpin, has the talent to be one of the standout leading performers of the modern era, though she also excels at stealing scenes within larger ensembles. Though she had joined the cast of Showtime's "Nurse Jackie" for its final three seasons, Gilpin's breakthrough role was Netflix's "GLOW," in which she played Debbie, a former soap opera star who is roped into being a TV wrestler along with her ex-best friend. Gilpin became one of the show's standout performers, earning Emmy nominations for all three seasons before its cancellation in 2020.
Post-"GLOW," Gilpin has continued building an impressive television resume, with supporting roles in shows like "Death by Lightning" and "Hal & Harper," as well as leading roles in "Mrs. Davis" and "Three Women," showcasing her range as a performer. After making her Broadway debut in the titular role of "Oh, Mary!" as well as leading the gripping Netflix western miniseries "American Primeval," we're confident that any project that has Betty Gilpin in it will be worth watching.
8. Tim Meadows
Anytime you see Tim Meadows in any given TV show or movie, you know you're going to laugh. The comedian spent 10 seasons as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," serving as a reliable presence alongside performers like Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Chris Farley, and Maya Rudolph. Though Meadows has never had the type of breakout role that brought him back to host "SNL," his film and television work over the years has helped establish him as one of comedy's most dependable character actors.
In addition to leading sitcoms like "DMV" and "Schooled," Meadows has played supporting roles in "The Goldbergs," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "The Mandalorian," and, most recently, Season 2 of "Peacemaker." Many of the best sitcoms ever made, both live action and animated, have featured Meadows as a guest star in some way, shape, or form, which is a credit to how consistently funny he is on screen.
7. Judy Greer
Judy Greer is perhaps best known primarily as a comedic character actor in films. She's not only appeared in blockbusters like "Ant-Man" and "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," but has also worked across numerous genres, from rom-coms ("13 Going on 30," "Love & Other Drugs") to indie dramas ("Adaptation," "The Descendants"). However, some of her best and most memorable work has been on television, whether it's guest-starring on "Arrested Development," "The Big Bang Theory," or, on rare occasion, in the main cast of her own series.
Among Greer's more notable television roles are FX's "Married," where she played part of a dysfunctional couple opposite Nat Faxon, Showtime's "Kidding," as the estranged wife of Jim Carrey's children's TV host, and "Reboot," as a spoiled former sitcom actress. Greer has also lent her voice to plenty of the best adult animated shows like "Archer," "Family Guy," and "BoJack Horseman," giving her recognizable bubbly personality to a vast array of characters. Frankly, Greer feels overdue for a starring role that earns broader awards recognition, but for now, audiences are still getting plenty out of seeing her pop up in projects across genres.
6. Carrie Coon
Carrie Coon has had her fair share of prestige television roles, particularly on HBO series like "The Leftovers," "The Gilded Age," and "The White Lotus." However, each of these characters showcases an incredible amount of range from the actress, effortlessly moving from a traumatized mother to a 19th-century noblewoman to a divorced woman exploring her newfound freedom across three leading HBO roles. These performances highlight Coon's ability to stand out within ensemble casts.
In particular, it's her appearance in the third season of FX's "Fargo" as a pragmatic and responsible police chief that showcases the kind of fleshed-out character acting that Coon had perfected years earlier as a Shakespearean theatre actor. That theatrical foundation helps explain the deliberate control and layered emotional work that define many of her performances. Even in major film roles like "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and "His Three Daughters," Coon does what any character actor does best and finds a way to shine alongside proven movie stars like Paul Rudd and Elizabeth Olsen.
5. Giancarlo Esposito
Ever since Giancarlo Esposito played one of the best TV villains in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," he's unfortunately become typecast as big baddies in other shows like "The Mandalorian" and "The Boys." However, longtime fans of the man behind Gus Fring know how truly phenomenal a character actor he is when he's allowed to stretch his limits, as seen in films like Spike Lee's "Do the Right Thing." Long before "Breaking Bad," Esposito's television work included everything from soap operas like "Guiding Light" to children's television like "Sesame Street."
Post-"Better Call Saul," and Esposito has seen much larger starring roles in TV, like AMC's crime thriller series "Parish" or Netflix's heist miniseries "Kaleidoscope." He's also lent his recognizable voice to animated series like "Harley Quinn" and "DuckTales," showing that his range extends beyond intimidating live-action roles. Though Esposito has established himself as one of television's most respected performers, it still feels like there's more of his range left to explore as a character actor.
4. Kathryn Hahn
The Kathryn Hahn renaissance is upon us, and television is all the better for it. The actress spent decades building a steady career as a character actor in comedy films and television, with roles in "Anchorman," "We're the Millers," "Girls," and "Parks & Recreation." However, alongside indie dramas like "Afternoon Delight" and "Private Life," Hahn built an impressive run of television work through ensemble projects like "Transparent" and leading roles in series such as HBO's "Mrs. Fletcher" and Prime Video's "I Love Dick."
The runaway train that is Hahn's career completely exploded into the mainstream after the MCU's "WandaVision" in 2021, establishing her as a fan-favorite and eventually earning her own spin-off series, "Agatha All Along," in 2024. In addition to her work in Marvel TV, Hahn has gone on to give incredible performances in shows like "The Shrink Next Door," "Tiny Beautiful Things," and "The Studio," not only completely stealing scenes in every one but reminding audiences every time that she's one of the best character actors who deserves all the work she's been getting as of late.
3. Jesse Plemons
It feels like a lifetime ago that Jesse Plemons was simply known to some viewers as the Matt Damon lookalike from Season 5 of "Breaking Bad." Though he first gained recognition on "Friday Night Lights," his role as the sinister yet affable Todd in "Breaking Bad" helped propel him toward later projects like Season 2 of "Fargo," where he not only earned critical acclaim and award recognition but also met his future wife, Kirsten Dunst. His ability to balance completely different sociopathic kindness in both Todd and Ed immediately established him as a character actor to be reckoned with, a reputation he has yet to shrug off in the years since these breakthrough roles.
In 2017, Plemons starred in arguably the best episode of Netflix's "Black Mirror," "U.S.S. Callister," playing a lonely computer programmer who has trapped genetic digital recreations of his co-workers in a "Star Trek"-inspired virtual reality simulation, where he exerts the control he lacks in his everyday life. In between appearing in Oscar-nominated films like "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Bugonia," he starred opposite Elizabeth Olsen in HBO's true crime drama "Love & Death," once again proving his ability to embody characters with a humanity often not expected from supporting actors.
2. Margo Martindale
When you hear the phrase "character actor," Margo Martindale is one of the first names that comes to mind. A longtime performer of both stage and screen, she has worked alongside many of television's biggest stars. Whether it's a prestige drama like "Dexter" or a sitcom like "New Girl," she's possibly one of the most versatile character actors in all of Hollywood. She's not only played recurring roles in popular shows like "Justified" and "The Americans," but she's also played major roles in dramas like "Sneaky Pete" and "Your Honor."
In addition to her already diverse filmography, Martindale has also done her fair share of voiceover work across a wide variety of shows. Among those voice-over roles is none other than herself, Beloved Character Actress Margo Martindale, in "BoJack Horseman." She's the type of actor who you've probably seen a countless number of times, whether you know her name or not, which is exactly the kind of niche that most character actors find themselves in.
1. Stephen Root
While many actors strive for major award recognition and box office numbers, real thespians should aspire to the level of Stephen Root. The character actor has spent decades delivering memorable performances in films like "Office Space" and "Dodgeball," as well as shows like "NewsRadio" and "King of the Hill." However, in the 2010s, he truly reached a new echelon of success with dramatic performances that reminded audiences why he's one of the most consistently booked actors, maybe ever.
In particular, Stephen Root's performance in HBO's "Barry" treads a fine line between hysterical physical comedy and gripping dramatic prowess, a line he also walks in recurring roles on "The Man in the High Castle," "The Book of Boba Fett," and "Beacon 23." Somehow, it doesn't matter if Root is playing a catchphrase-laden comedic relief character or a vicious antagonist, but he somehow manages to nail any and all requirements of him in any role. There's a reason why he's number one on this list; when you think of character actors on TV, few are as accomplished and as deserving of praise as Stephen Root.