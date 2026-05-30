15 Best TV Character Actors Of All Time, Ranked

Now more than ever, television has been heavily populated by more and more movie stars. Nicolas Cage is set to make his television lead debut in Prime Video's "Spider-Noir," while Nicole Kidman continues her run of prestige television with "Scarpetta" and "Margo's Got Money Troubles." Even Hollywood's newer movie stars have reunited for Season 3 of "Euphoria," but amid all these increasingly recognizable names on television, it's easy to lose sight of the real crown jewels of Tinseltown: character actors.

Though they're not usually donning superhero capes or nabbing major award nominations, character actors are the underrated backbones of film and television. You've often seen many of these performers time and time again, playing vastly different personalities across different genres. Whether they're standing out in an ensemble, providing much-needed comic relief, or, on the rare occasion, leading a limited series all on their own, these are the actors you want on TV, even if you know their characters' names better than you know their real names.