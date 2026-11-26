The Thanksgiving week slate of games kicks off with a matchup between two teams that likely thought their seasons would be going a lot better than they currently are: the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams. Both of these teams came into the season as contenders to wind up in the NFC Championship game, and this match was seen as a possible preview of that game. But more than halfway through the season, it's now possible that both teams could miss the playoffs entirely.

The Green Bay Packers are a victim of bad luck. They have an above-.500 record, but, in the NFC North that's only good enough for last place – and their upcoming schedule will not be easy. On top of that, they've lost twice to the Minnesota Vikings this season, so they would lose any tiebreaker against them. While a division title is still within reach, they'll need big wins down the stretch.

Before the season started, most experts had the Rams penciled in as heavy favorites to make it to the Super Bowl, which takes place in their home stadium this year and will feature Jay-Z as the halftime performer. Unfortunately, injuries to the wide receiver group and defense has left them a shell of their former selves. And with San Francisco running away with the NFC West, the Rams' only way into the playoffs will be to overcome the logjam of wild card teams ahead of them.