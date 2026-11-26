How To Watch The 2026 NFL Thanksgiving Games
It's time once again for the NFL to roll out its Thanksgiving Week slate, and this year promises to deliver some top-flight matchups. Of the five games that will be played around Thanksgiving, two feature bitter division rivals going head to head, one is a potential AFC Championship game preview, and the other two involve teams desperately fighting for playoff positioning.
When the NFL lays out its schedule for the year, it's not always easy to know which teams will be good and where the marquee matchups will be — this year, though, it looks like the league nailed its picks. Every one of these games boasts high stakes as we near the back end of the regular season. While we won't get any answers this week about who's moving on to the playoffs and who's going home, we will get some clarity about the teams we should be looking out for moving forward.
What is the 2026 NFL Thanksgiving Schedule?
Playing football on Thanksgiving is a tradition that dates back 150 years, although not exactly in the form you're used to. The earliest known Thanksgiving Day game occurred in 1876, when Yale beat Princeton 2-0. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, high school and college teams dominated the holiday — up until 1934, when the Detroit Lions hosted the Chicago Bears. Since then, except for the years during World War II, it's been a tradition for the Lions to host a Thanksgiving Day game. That streak will continue this year as they welcome the Chicago Bears back to Detroit.
In 1966, the NFL decided to add a second game to their Thanksgiving Day schedule, when the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Cleveland Browns. With the exception of two years in the '70s, a Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas has also become an annual tradition. This year, the Cowboys will welcome the Philadelphia Eagle, their bitter rivals, to town. And in 2006, the NFL added a third game to their Thanksgiving Day slate, this time with no specific team as the host. This year's third game will be one of the most anticipated matchups of the year, as the Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Buffalo to play the Bills.
In addition to the three Thursday games, there's also a Wednesday night game between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams, as well as a Friday game between the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Which NFL teams are playing on Thanksgiving Eve?
The Thanksgiving week slate of games kicks off with a matchup between two teams that likely thought their seasons would be going a lot better than they currently are: the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams. Both of these teams came into the season as contenders to wind up in the NFC Championship game, and this match was seen as a possible preview of that game. But more than halfway through the season, it's now possible that both teams could miss the playoffs entirely.
The Green Bay Packers are a victim of bad luck. They have an above-.500 record, but, in the NFC North that's only good enough for last place – and their upcoming schedule will not be easy. On top of that, they've lost twice to the Minnesota Vikings this season, so they would lose any tiebreaker against them. While a division title is still within reach, they'll need big wins down the stretch.
Before the season started, most experts had the Rams penciled in as heavy favorites to make it to the Super Bowl, which takes place in their home stadium this year and will feature Jay-Z as the halftime performer. Unfortunately, injuries to the wide receiver group and defense has left them a shell of their former selves. And with San Francisco running away with the NFC West, the Rams' only way into the playoffs will be to overcome the logjam of wild card teams ahead of them.
Which NFL teams are playing on Thanksgiving Day?
There'll be plenty of football to keep you entertained on Thanksgiving this year. The festivities kick off with the Detroit Lions hosting the Chicago Bears in a fierce division matchup. Both are fighting for positioning within the division, where every team is above .500. The Bears are defending division champs, but, this year, both teams have their sights set higher than a division title. While both are in good position to make the playoffs, the question remains: Can one of them navigate the playoffs and end up in the Super Bowl?
The second matchup of the day is light on importance, but rife with divisional animosity. The Philadelphia Eagles head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys as each team attempts to claw their way back into a middling division race. Both were favored to be at the top of the NFC East, but both currently trail the New York Giants. While the Cowboys are still within reach of the division lead, the wheels have fallen off the Eagle's train completely.
The nightcap might be the most anticipated NFL game of the season, as the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills in what very well may be an AFC Championship game preview. The Chiefs have eliminated the Bills in four of the last six playoffs, and Buffalo is hoping to change the narrative this year. A regular season win against their nemesis would be a great start.
Which NFL teams are playing on Black Friday?
What could be better after a day full of shopping than watching even more football? This year, the NFL has one Black Friday game on the schedule, between two AFC teams jockeying for playoff positioning: the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both teams have winning records and are poised to make some noise in the playoffs — but can either team do enough to make it to the Super Bowl?
The Broncos came within one game of last year's Super Bowl, losing at home to the New England Patriots in a full-on blizzard. This year, they're battling with the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC West division lead, but at the very least seem to have a wild card berth well in hand. The Broncos will still be without running back RJ Harvey, who remains on the injured reserve list until at least December 6th.
The Steelers are also in a division title chase, running neck and neck with the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North. Similar to the Broncos, Pittsburgh looks to be in good shape to at least make the playoffs, but things can change quickly, and there are several teams right behind them in the standings.
Where can you watch the 2026 NFL Thanksgiving week games?
Watching football on TV has become a lot more difficult than it used to be. With multiple networks winning NFL contracts and the proliferation of streaming services entering the live sports market, you'll definitely need a remote control and a strong thumb to search out every game that will be played this week.
On Wednesday night, if you'd like to see the Green Bay Packers play the Los Angeles Rams, you'll need a subscription to Netflix. Netflix struck a deal with the NFL in 2024 to broadcast a small number of games on their platform. This is the first year they'll be broadcasting the Thanksgiving Eve game. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m ET.
On Thursday, you won't need a streaming service to watch your football, as all three games will be broadcast on network television. Starting at 1 p.m. ET, CBS will televise the game between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions. At 4:30 p.m. the action moves over to Fox, where the Philadelphia Eagles will travel to play the Dallas Cowboys. Then, in the nightcap, NBC will be the home of the Kansas City Chiefs/Buffalo Bills contest, with kickoff there slated for just after 8:20 p.m.
If you plan on watching football Friday evening, you'll have to fire up those streaming services again. The Black Friday game between the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be shown on Amazon Prime Video for the fourth year in a row, with a start time of 3 p.m ET.