Yellowjackets Season 4 Premiere Confirms A Long-Running Fan Theory With Major Implications
Contains spoilers for "Yellowjackets" Season 4, Episode 1 — "Hivemind"
The "Yellowjackets" Season 4 premiere reveals the fate of an important member of the teen cast: Akilah. Although she doesn't get any lines, the episode shows her among the group of survivors who've been rescued from the wilderness. It turns out that, somehow, despite none of the adult survivors having mentioned her in the first three seasons, Akilah survived her time in the wilderness. "Yellowjackets" fans have been hoping this would be the case for years, and now they've gotten their wish.
For a lot of fans, this reveal was a long time coming. Many "Yellowjackets" viewers developed a fondness for Akilah over the years due to her gentle nature and her reluctance to join in on the worst of the mean girl drama. These fans also noted that, although Akilah's absence from the adult timeline did not bode well for her, she had still never explicitly been confirmed dead. As such, there was always a slim chance, some fans argued, that Akilah would make it out alive.
The "Akilah's still alive" theories have taken many forms, one of the most popular being that she has "gone off the grid" in some shape or form. Before the Season 4 premiere, fans often theorized that she stayed behind in the wilderness. That specific theory's now disproven, but an alternative one — that she went back to the wilderness after being rescued — is still technically up in the air.
Is confirming Akilah's survival a mistake?
If there's one downside to the big Season 4 premiere reveal, it's that it takes away some of the suspense from the teen storyline. From day one, "Yellowjackets" promised a dark descent into violence and depravity for the girls; there was this idea that nobody (outside the small handful of girls who made it into the show's adult timeline) was safe. The Season 1 finale expanded the list of adult survivors to include Lottie. Season 2 added adult Van, and Season 3 took things further with the reveal of adult Melissa, played by Hilary Swank.
Now, with Akilah's reveal, there aren't any notable teen survivors left whose fates are still up in the air. It's basically just Gen and Robin, neither of whom are particularly beloved by the audience. In other words, the only ones left in the teen, pre-rescue timeline are either confirmed to survive into adulthood or are essentially glorified redshirts. This could sap a lot of the tension out of what was, at one point, the most suspenseful element of the show.
Akilah adds extra suspense to the post-rescue storyline
While it's nice that Akilah won't be killed and/or eaten in the wilderness, her future still looks bleak. After all, if the adult characters have never mentioned her before now, what happened to her? The best-case scenario is that Akilah removed herself from the friend group and went off the grid, but it's also possible that that she died sometime between the rescue and the present-day timeline. Did the girls kill Akilah to keep their secrets safe? It's a dramatically compelling option, and it fits with a larger trend in the show: the crimes haunting the main cast grow more and more severe.
At first it seemed like the only sin the surviving women were covering up was the cannibalism, something the public probably could have forgiven considering how harsh their environment was. Their sins quickly escalated in the teen storyline, however, to the point where by Season 3 they were killing random civilians unfortunate enough to cross paths with them. For them to kill one of their own post-rescue would be their biggest crime yet, and an excellent method of raising the stakes for the final season. Although, for Akilah's sake, let's hope "Yellowjackets" can make things juicy in another way.