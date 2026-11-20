Everything Coming To HBO Max In December 2026: Full List Of Movies & TV Shows
What's coming to HBO Max in December 2026? TVLine has rounded up the streamer's upcoming English-language releases, including new and returning series, original documentaries, and notable library additions.
Organized below by release date, the guide is designed to help subscribers see what's new, what's returning, and what's worth adding to their watchlists. In addition to high-profile HBO and HBO Max originals, you'll also find older movies and TV shows joining the service.
For a broader look at what's premiering across television and streaming, TVLine will soon publish its December 2026 What to Watch guide, which also includes a printable TV calendar. And for those looking specifically for new Christmas movies, our What to Watch: Holiday Edition offers a dedicated, comprehensive guide to this season's festive premieres.
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1
🎥 9 p.m. "Seized" (original documentary)
Through the immediacy of security footage and police body cameras, the film chronicles the 2023 raid on the offices of the Marion County Record and the home of its longtime editor, Eric Meyer — a divisive figure whose relentless pursuit of the truth often ran afoul of Marion residents and authority figures.
🎥 "Bad Times at the El Royale"
🎥 "The Band Wagon"
🎥 "BlacK-Klansman"
🎥 "Broadway Melody of 1940"
🎥 "Caged"
🎥 "Creed"
🎥 "Creed II"
🎥 "Creed III"
🎥 "Dancing Lady"
🎥 "Dinner at Eight"
🎥 "Dirty Harry"
🎥 "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" (1941)
🎥 "Free Willy"
🎥 "Friendly Persuasion"
🎥 "George Washington Slept Here"
🎥 "The Golden Compass"
🎥 "The Goonies"
🎥 "Horrible Bosses"
🎥 "The Iron Giant"
🎥 "The Long, Long Trailer"
🎥 "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again"
🎥 "Mars Attacks!"
🎥 "Matilda" (1996)
🎥 "Meet the Fockers"
🎥 "Meet the Parents"
🎥 "Mrs. Doubtfire"
🎥 "My Girl"
🎥 "The Neverending Story"
🎥 "Night Nurse"
🎥 "Paddington"
🎥 "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters"
🎥 "Prisoners"
🎥 "Reefer Madness" (1936)
🎥 "Rocky"
🎥 "Rocky Balboa"
🎥 "Rocky II"
🎥 "Rocky III"
🎥 "Rocky IV"
🎥 "Rocky V"
🎥 "Scream 2"
🎥 "Scream 3"
🎥 "Scream 4"
🎥 "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants"
🎥 "A Star Is Born" (1954)
🎥 "A Star Is Born" (1976)
🎥 "A Star Is Born" (2018)
🎥 "Unfriended: Dark Web"
🎥 "Unfriended: Dark Web – Buried Alive"
🎥 "Ziegfeld Follies"
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3
📺 9 p.m. "My Favorite Murder" (original series)
Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark take their podcast on tour across America, blending true crime, comedy, and deeply personal storytelling while inviting the passionate community of Murderinos that has grown around them to share their stories.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4
📺 10 p.m. "It's Florida, Man" Season 3
🎥 "I Want Your Sex"
🎥 "My Brother's Killer"
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6
📺 "We Baby Bears" Season 2F
🎥 "Tapping Into Christmas"
MONDAY, DECEMBER 7
📺 "C.B. Strike" Season 5 (original series, two-episode premiere)
🎥 "Batman: Knightfall Part 1"
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9
📺 "Guy's Grocery Games" Season 42
📺 "Men v Food" Season 1
📺 "Short Films from The American Black Film Festival" Season 1
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11
📺 "House Hunters International" Volume 10
📺 "Living Frank Lloyd Wright" Season 1
📺 "My Lottery Dream Home" Season 19
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12
📺 "Ready to Love (Chicago)" Season 12
📺 "Rocky Mountain Wreckers" Season 2
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15
📺 "Luther" Seasons 1-5
📺 "90 Day Florida" Season 1
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18
📺 "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" Season 56
🎥 "April X"
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20
📺 "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" Season 12
📺 "Teen Titans Go!" Season 9
MONDAY, DECEMBER 21
🎥 "Alien: Romulus"
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22
📺 "House Hunters" Volume 11
🎥 "Onslaught"
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24
📺 9 p.m. "My Favorite Murder" docuseries finale (original series)
📺 "Strip the Cosmos" Season 5
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25
📺 "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" (original series)
There is nothing special about Harry Potter — at least that's what his Aunt Petunia always says. But on his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship and magic.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26
📺 "Cook Like an Italian With Gabe Bertaccini" Season 1
MONDAY, DECEMBER 28
📺 "Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion" Season 1
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29
📺 "Beat Bobby Flay" Season 44
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31
📺 "Monsters Inside Me" Season 1
📺 "Save My Skin" Season 8