Wedding bells are ringing in Hope Valley!

Hallmark Channel has announced that "When Calls the Heart" will return for Season 14 on Sunday, January 3, at 8/7c, with episodes streaming the following day on Hallmark+. Watch a newly released trailer above.

The new season will see Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Nathan (Kevin McGarry) preparing to tie the knot, while also welcoming back a familiar face: Original cast member Lori Loughlin will reprise her role as Abigail Stanton for six of Season 14's 12 episodes, following her surprise cameo in the Season 13 finale.

"Season 14 brings many changes for Hope Valley, as Elizabeth and Nathan celebrate their engagement and begin plans for their impending nuptials," according to the official synopsis. "Abigail is welcomed back into the community, where she reconnects with Henry Gowen (Martin Cummins); Allie (Jaeda Lily Miller) ponders her future after graduation; and Lucas (Chris McNally) enlists Edie's (Miranda McDougall) help while he explores new career opportunities."

The returning ensemble also includes Jack Wagner, Chris McNally, Pascale Hutton, and Kavan Smith.