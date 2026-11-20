When Calls The Heart Season 14 Sets January Premiere Date On Hallmark Channel — Watch Trailer
Wedding bells are ringing in Hope Valley!
Hallmark Channel has announced that "When Calls the Heart" will return for Season 14 on Sunday, January 3, at 8/7c, with episodes streaming the following day on Hallmark+. Watch a newly released trailer above.
The new season will see Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Nathan (Kevin McGarry) preparing to tie the knot, while also welcoming back a familiar face: Original cast member Lori Loughlin will reprise her role as Abigail Stanton for six of Season 14's 12 episodes, following her surprise cameo in the Season 13 finale.
"Season 14 brings many changes for Hope Valley, as Elizabeth and Nathan celebrate their engagement and begin plans for their impending nuptials," according to the official synopsis. "Abigail is welcomed back into the community, where she reconnects with Henry Gowen (Martin Cummins); Allie (Jaeda Lily Miller) ponders her future after graduation; and Lucas (Chris McNally) enlists Edie's (Miranda McDougall) help while he explores new career opportunities."
The returning ensemble also includes Jack Wagner, Chris McNally, Pascale Hutton, and Kavan Smith.
Lori Loughlin returns to When Calls the Heart after seven years
Loughlin's character was written out of "When Calls the Heart" midway through Season 6, after the actress was implicated in the 2019 college admissions scandal. Hallmark subsequently pulled the series from its schedule, then resumed airing episodes three months later, with Loughlin's remaining scenes removed.
Accounting for Hope Valley's M.I.A. mayor, Elizabeth revealed that Abigail had left town to take care of her sickly mother. With her, Abigail took adopted son Cody. Two years later, they resurfaced for one night only, on the Great American Family spinoff "When Hope Calls."
When Hallmark first announced Loughlin's return in December 2025, the network's head of programming, Michelle Vicary, said that Season 14 was the right time to revisit Abigail's story: "Since the series' debut in 2014, the character of Abigail Stanton was a fan favorite and beloved by the Hearties. At its core the Hallmark brand is about hope, positivity and connection, which is also the central theme of 'When Calls the Heart.' We felt that Season 14 was the right time to continue Abigail's story with her return to this beloved series."