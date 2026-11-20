Everything Coming To Apple TV In December 2026: Full List Of Movies & TV Shows
What's coming to Apple TV in December 2026? TVLine has rounded up the streamer's upcoming English-language releases, including new and returning series, and other notable premieres.
Organized below by release date, the guide is designed to help subscribers see what's new, what's returning, and what's worth adding to their watchlists.
For a broader look at what's premiering across television and streaming, TVLine will soon publish its December 2026 What to Watch guide, which also includes a printable TV calendar. And for those looking specifically for new Christmas movies, our What to Watch: Holiday Edition offers a dedicated, comprehensive guide to this season's festive premieres.
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2
📺 "Bad Monkey" Season 2 (original series)
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4
📺 "Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift" (original special)
Wembley, Gobo, Red, Mokey, and Boober embark on a festive adventure filled with holiday magic, friendship, and new musical numbers; Lilli Cooper and Nicole Scherzinger perform.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18
📺 "Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook" Season 1 finale
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23
📺 "Nocturne" Season 1 finale
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25
📺 "12 12 12" Season 1 finale
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30
📺 "Stick" Season 2 finale