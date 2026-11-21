Outlander: Blood Of My Blood's Sadhbh Malin Talks Jocasta's 'Beautiful And So Intimate' Moment With Murtagh In A Harrowing Episode 9
This post contains spoilers for "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" Season 2, Episode 9. Proceed accordingly.
There are far bigger, deadlier, and fate-twisting events that happen in this week's "Outlander: Blood of My Blood." But when I get some time to discuss Episode 9 with series star Sadhbh Malin, my first question is about a tiny — yet crucial! — moment that passes between her Jocasta and Rory Alexander's Murtagh during the hour.
The interaction comes in the aftermath of John Cameron's (Alastair Mackenzie) death, which happened as Murtagh fought the man after stopping him from raping Grace (Ruby Fubara). Jocasta knows Murtagh loves Grace, but that doesn't dampen Lady Cameron's own feelings for him.. And their mutual regard for each other is evident as he grabs her hand during a brief, emotional conversation in the threshing barn.
In a show and franchise known for its love scenes, the touch is extremely chaste. But it was filled with everything the characters haven't said to each other over the course of the past two seasons, and therefore we demanded that Malin tell us everything she could about shooting the scene.
"Oh my God, yeah," she says, breaking into a wide smile. Watching it myself this time around, my heart started beating [faster] when I saw it. Because they're, as individual characters, in such different places at that moment. They're actually really far away from each other."
She brings up the characters' first interaction in the show, in Season 1, in which a handkerchief played a pivotal role. "There's a moment where their hands brush each other, and I guess that's now like a recurring thing that I think is so beautiful and so intimate in a world where there is little physical intimacy" between people who aren't married.
"I think it really stands out," she add
Jocasta snaps into 'survival mode'
Jocasta and Murtagh's biggest scene together so far came in Season 1's "Needfire," in which a drunken and heartbroken Murtagh (over Ellen this time) kissed Jocasta at a Beltane celebration. It... didn't end well. Malin says this week's episode hit her the same way.
The barn conversation "really stuck out for me as well, watching it back, because I think you can see how painful it actually is for her in that moment. When it first happens in Season 1, and then when it happens at Beltane... they're connected in some way," she explains. "But then, when it happens here, it feels actually so much more heartbreaking, because it means very different things for both of them. You can see her heart just, like, shattering and melting."
The same scene finds Jocasta noting that she used to want to be wanted, but now she knows it's better to be chosen — and she's choosing herself by orchestrating the circumstances following John's death to her advantage. The declaration brings Jocasta a bit closer to the older version of the character Maria Doyle Kennedy played in "Outlander": a tough, regal woman who refuses to be pushed aside.
"It's funny. When you're acting something, you're not thinking, 'Yeah, this is the rest of my life,'" Malin says. "But then, watching [the episode] this past week, preparing for today, that was one of the things I jotted down as a note: 'You can really see the soft Jocasta beginning to harden.'"
Let us not forget that Jocasta also is newly pregnant and scrambling to figure out what her life is going to look like, now that her brother-in-law Hugh Cameron (Bryan Dick) is threatening to have the magistrate investigate John's death.
"A big thing I brought into those days was this idea of, like, heartache — but in the wrong way. The idea of grieving someone that you don't love, and what do you do with that? And the complications of the person that you love loving somebody else, but he also murdered your husband. It's so confusing and so overwhelming and chaotic in her head that I was like, 'Oh, she is in survival mode.'
Malin credits Emer Conroy, who directed the episode, with helping her take an unexpected angle on the proceedings. Conroy agreed with Malin's thoughts, but offered the idea of Jocasta's using her savvy to see "a door out" amid the upheaval.
"Amidst all the chaos, there is also a door wide open that looks like freedom and looks like an escape from this very suffocating, trapped life," Malin observes. "I think the heartache comes later, but in this moment, it's survival mode."
She adds: "Amidst all the panic and grief and despair, there's this window that looks like freedom. How do I get there?"