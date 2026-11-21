This post contains spoilers for "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" Season 2, Episode 9. Proceed accordingly.

There are far bigger, deadlier, and fate-twisting events that happen in this week's "Outlander: Blood of My Blood." But when I get some time to discuss Episode 9 with series star Sadhbh Malin, my first question is about a tiny — yet crucial! — moment that passes between her Jocasta and Rory Alexander's Murtagh during the hour.

The interaction comes in the aftermath of John Cameron's (Alastair Mackenzie) death, which happened as Murtagh fought the man after stopping him from raping Grace (Ruby Fubara). Jocasta knows Murtagh loves Grace, but that doesn't dampen Lady Cameron's own feelings for him.. And their mutual regard for each other is evident as he grabs her hand during a brief, emotional conversation in the threshing barn.

In a show and franchise known for its love scenes, the touch is extremely chaste. But it was filled with everything the characters haven't said to each other over the course of the past two seasons, and therefore we demanded that Malin tell us everything she could about shooting the scene.

"Oh my God, yeah," she says, breaking into a wide smile. Watching it myself this time around, my heart started beating [faster] when I saw it. Because they're, as individual characters, in such different places at that moment. They're actually really far away from each other."

She brings up the characters' first interaction in the show, in Season 1, in which a handkerchief played a pivotal role. "There's a moment where their hands brush each other, and I guess that's now like a recurring thing that I think is so beautiful and so intimate in a world where there is little physical intimacy" between people who aren't married.

"I think it really stands out," she add