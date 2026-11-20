Outlander: Blood Of My Blood: Jocasta's Husband Is Dead — Who Killed Him? Read Episode 9 Recap
In Diana Gabaldon's "Outlander" books, John Cameron died of the flux. But this week's "Outlander: Blood of My Blood" puts a much different spin on the end of Jocasta's husband's life.
Episode 9 of the time-travel series also manages to finish Grace and Murtagh's romance before it's really begun. And then, just in case you haven't had enough heartbreak, the hour also offers a tragic twist on what should be the happiest of days for Colum and Letitia.
Read on for the highlights of "Another Man's Shadow."
At Castle Leoch, Letitia (Rebeckah Lumsden) is in labor; Mrs. Fitz (Sally Messham) and a midwife help her. It gets warm, and Letitia demands that they open a window — a big no-no, superstition-wise, because it'll allow the faeries to come in and wreak havoc. But Mrs. Fitz eventually complies with her mistress' wishes. When the baby arrives, though, it's immediately clear from the looks on the attendants' faces that something is gravely wrong. Mrs. Fitz grabs Colum (Séamus McLean Ross), who's preemptively celebrating with Dougal (Sam Retford) and Ned (Conor MacNeill), and brings him to the birthing room.
"He's not ours, Colum," Letitia says flatly.
Colum's desperate last hope
Lady MacKenzie is of the belief — as are many people of the time, as we know from Claire's travails in the original series — that the fair folk slipped in through the open window and exchanged one of their otherworldly babies for her healthy, human one. Since the midwife said the child is not long for this world, an upset Mrs. Fitz takes him to live out the rest of his short life in the chapel. After swearing her to silence, Colum goes to see his son.
When he pulls back the blanket covering his dying child, we see that the baby's legs are malformed. Letitia enters the chapel soon after, begging her husband to take the infant into the woods and offer him up to the fair folk so they'll return the healthy baby she's sure they stole.
So he does. He leaves the baby in the crook of a tree, tearfully calling for the faeries to come take their wee one. But when the sun rises, the baby is still their son — now dead — in the tree. Colum weeps over the little body, then brings the bad news to Letitia.
"He wasn't returned to us," he says. Letitia is irate at her husband. What does all of Colum's power matter, she wonders, "if ye canna make the world give ye back your own?" But her anger turns to full-on grief as she collapses against him, crying, "I want my son."
Maura offers tough, but smart, advice
While Colum is drowning in grief and attending to his distraught wife, Maura (Bobby Rainsbury) urges Dougal to step up and stand in as clan laird during a meeting with tenants. She points out that God has already chosen against Colum ("his line's cursed" — ouch) and that the clan needs a strong leader. "Mind your tongue, woman," he says. "Mind the chance before you," she shoots back. "How long will you stand in another man's shadow?" She urges him to rule in his brother's stead. "You'd have me steal his place?" he says, incredulous. "I'd have you take what fate's already given you," she says resolutely. Of course, he heeds.
Dougal's appearance before the tenants goes well, and both Ned and Maura congratulate him on his leadership skills. But their mirth is dampened when young Angus (Marlow August Waters) finds Dougal and bitterly accuses him of failing to bring Angus Sr. home safely from the battle like he promised. Dougal just stands there as the boy hits him with his fists, then runs away. Afterward, Maura assures her husband that Angus is just a child and doesn't understand. But from Dougal's face, you can tell the boy's words hit their target.
That night in their chamber, Maura soothes Dougal. "Wee Angus will curse you tonight, but thank you when he's grown," she says. May I take a moment to point out what an absolute boss Maura is? She smokes a pipe, gives excellent political counsel, and is one of the savviest political operators on the canvas. I bow down. And clearly, Dougal is of like mind, because he can't wait to get his hands on his wife. They have sex on the floor right there in front of the fireplace.
Joy and grief at Castle Leoch
Later, with Dougal, Colum blames himself for the baby's twisted legs. Dougal reminds his brother that his own injuries are from being thrown from a horse, but Colum confesses that there's something more that's wrong with him — that's why his injuries healed so slowly. "I grow weaker by the day," he says, ashamed. Colum laments that his child would not have had someone like Dougal, who acts as Colum's legs and sword arm. Dougal asserts that he would've done the same for Column's son. The scene is sad and sweet.
And even later that evening, when a subdued Dougal returns to his chambers, Maura lets him know that she's pregnant. He's joyful, but still sad about his nephew, and Maura assures him that that's just kind of how life goes. Meanwhile, in Colum and Letitia's chambers, she says she'll understand if he wants to sleep in another room that evening. And that's when he announces that he'll never sleep with her again.
"What am I to you? Who am I if I canna bear your child?" she asks, begging him to be her husband and not the MacKenzie laird. "I will always be both," he says. She promises she'll give him an heir. "That may be, but I can't give myself one," he says sadly as he leaves her alone in her grief.
At home with Brian and Ellen
How about a happy interlude? Brian and Ellen get settled in their little house. As she helps him bathe, they realize that neither of them know much about running a home. But they're so in love, it doesn't really matter. "Do you ever feel as if it's too much good at once? As if the world might notice, and take it back?" she wonders. Aw, they're cute.
Later, as the pair are working to fortify the roof of their cottage, a courier arrives with an invitation: Their presence is requested at a Twelfth Night gathering, an early January party in which everyone wears a mask. "For one night, the world forgets its place," Ellen says fondly. (She's attended before.) Brian says that her brothers will be there, as will his father. Therefore, he and she won't.
Later on, though, Ned brings Ellen's mother's wedding dress to the cottage for Ellen and Brian's impending official ceremony. And that's when the newlyweds learn about the fate of Baby MacKenzie. Ned encourages them to reconsider their Twelfth Night decision, if only for good relations with the neighbors and to offer "a kind word" to the grieving Colum. Plus: A whole bunch of people who don't like each other will be there. What's another few? At Ned's prompting, Ellen finally opens the letter Colum gave her when she left. "Our mother's ring," it reads, and the piece of jewelry referenced is enclosed.
Brian realizes he and Ellen have to go to Twelfth Night. Elsewhere, Uncle Mac decrees that he'll also attend the party — and Henry and Arch will accompany him. "I will have my vengeance, one way or another," he says, ominously. (Side not: Julia (Hermione Corfield) isn't in this episode, though Henry certainly has her on his mind as Grant and Lovat plot a new marriage for Simon and Margaret.)
See ya, John Cameron
OK, on to the main event. Over at the Cameron estate, Jocasta complains to John that she doesn't want to stay behind while his "lecherous" cousin, Hugh, runs the place in John's stead. "If he's looking at you, take it as a compliment," John says dismissively. "God knows, someone should." I HATE THIS MAN.
As the couple bickers, we learn that Jocasta is pregnant. And when John orders her to tell Grace to prepare his trunks for travel, a directive that Jocasta mocks, he grabs her face and threatens to hit her if she continues to disobey.
John then interrupts Grace's plan to meet Murtagh in the barn; Cameron demands that she come to his bedchamber. She protests, but he doesn't care — and, in fact, tells her to lay down on her own bed and "lift up your skirts." So she does, trying not to cry as he prepares to rape her.
Cameron is on top of Grace when Murtagh, who has snuck into the room, pulls him off and starts beating the living tartan out of him. After one blow, John falls and hits his head on the bedpost, killing him. Jocasta hears the commotion and comes swiftly; she's shocked when she enters to see her husband on the ground and Murtagh holding Grace close. "She did no wrong. Whatever you decide next, you let that guide you," Murtagh says.
Jocasta yells at Murtagh to help her move Cameron's body to make it look like he fell down the stairs. Then she orders him to go, quickly: Luckily, because it's Sunday, most of the servants are at services, so there are no witnesses. He says he'll wait in the threshing barn until he knows everything is OK, but she just screams at him to get outta there.
And good thing, too, because a couple of maids find John Cameron's lifeless body moments after. When Jocasta pretends to come across the scene unwittingly, she gives an Oscar-caliber performance of shock and grief. But Hector Cameron, who saw her and John fighting in the window earlier, looks at her askance.
He confronts her about it later. She says they were arguing because John was drunk, but Hector doesn't buy it. He muses that maybe she caught him with Grace and got angry. She instead posits that maybe he pushed his brother down the stairs to get the estate. But Hector doesn't back down, saying he's going to get the magistrate to sort things out.
'I choose myself in this'
That's when Jocasta goes into overdrive. Lady Cameron goes to Grace and says people think she did it. She gives the maid a bag of coins and advises her to go across the sea where no one will find her. "You'll tell him I love him?" Grace asks, in reference to Murtagh. "Go now," Jocasta says, and you'll notice she doesn't answer the question.
Then Jocasta goes to the barn to tell Murtagh Grace has gone. But the version of the story she shares is that Hugh suspects the maid committed the murder. And she won't be swayed in how she thinks this all should play out.
"I used to want to be wanted," she says. "Now I know: To be chosen is better. I choose myself in this." Murtagh begs to know where Grace is going, or at least for any message she left for him. All she says is that Grace loved him enough to leave, and "If you love her, you'll let her go."
Hugh summons Jocasta that evening to announce that he "had a change of heart" and didn't see the magistrate, after all. They're going to tell everyone John died of "a flux," and Jocasta will marry him — "or I'll tell the world what you did to John." She throws Grace under the coach, saying that the maid confessed and ran away. "I hope John smites you from the grave, and you fall down dead at the altar!" Jocasta cries. "Best acceptance I've ever heard," Hector says, smiling in the knowledge that he's got an estate coming to him.
Now it's your turn. Ready for next week's finale? Hit the comments with all of your thoughts!