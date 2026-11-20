OK, on to the main event. Over at the Cameron estate, Jocasta complains to John that she doesn't want to stay behind while his "lecherous" cousin, Hugh, runs the place in John's stead. "If he's looking at you, take it as a compliment," John says dismissively. "God knows, someone should." I HATE THIS MAN.

As the couple bickers, we learn that Jocasta is pregnant. And when John orders her to tell Grace to prepare his trunks for travel, a directive that Jocasta mocks, he grabs her face and threatens to hit her if she continues to disobey.

John then interrupts Grace's plan to meet Murtagh in the barn; Cameron demands that she come to his bedchamber. She protests, but he doesn't care — and, in fact, tells her to lay down on her own bed and "lift up your skirts." So she does, trying not to cry as he prepares to rape her.

Cameron is on top of Grace when Murtagh, who has snuck into the room, pulls him off and starts beating the living tartan out of him. After one blow, John falls and hits his head on the bedpost, killing him. Jocasta hears the commotion and comes swiftly; she's shocked when she enters to see her husband on the ground and Murtagh holding Grace close. "She did no wrong. Whatever you decide next, you let that guide you," Murtagh says.

Jocasta yells at Murtagh to help her move Cameron's body to make it look like he fell down the stairs. Then she orders him to go, quickly: Luckily, because it's Sunday, most of the servants are at services, so there are no witnesses. He says he'll wait in the threshing barn until he knows everything is OK, but she just screams at him to get outta there.

And good thing, too, because a couple of maids find John Cameron's lifeless body moments after. When Jocasta pretends to come across the scene unwittingly, she gives an Oscar-caliber performance of shock and grief. But Hector Cameron, who saw her and John fighting in the window earlier, looks at her askance.

He confronts her about it later. She says they were arguing because John was drunk, but Hector doesn't buy it. He muses that maybe she caught him with Grace and got angry. She instead posits that maybe he pushed his brother down the stairs to get the estate. But Hector doesn't back down, saying he's going to get the magistrate to sort things out.