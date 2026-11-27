"Yellowjackets" is entering its fourth and final season. The Paramount+ series features some of the most compelling and complicated characters on television. One such character is the elite athlete-turned housewife Shauna Sadecki. She is played by Sophie Nélisse as a teenager and Melanie Lynskey as an adult. Lynskey, who was just cast in the Paramount+ limited series "Mushroom Murders," is easily recognizable from other popular works.

The actor's hard-edged and sometimes downright scary acting chops are also on display in her role as Kathleen Coghlan from HBO's "The Last of Us." Kathleen is the ruthless and vengeance-filled leader of a former outpost in Kansas City. Despite the character's soft-spoken and seemingly gentle demeanor, she wields an iron fist of power and has the complete loyalty of her militia. Lynskey's portrayal earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination.

One of Lynskey's most popular roles was also on "Two and a Half Men" as Rose, the neighbor of Charlie Harper (Charlie Sheen), whom she's hopelessly devoted to. Famous for randomly climbing onto his deck (rarely using the door), her obsessive behavior was a source of laughs throughout the show. But she also offered sound advice to Charlie and Alan Harper (Jon Cryer), and Charlie even reciprocated her advances a few times.