Why Elias From Blade Runner 2099 Looks So Familiar
The "Blade Runner" franchise returns with a new host of characters joining the futuristic world. Amazon Prime's new miniseries "Blade Runner 2099," set 50 years after "Blade Runner 2049," stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer as a new replicant-human duo trying to survive the rogue gangs in Los Angeles. Yeoh and Schafer are clearly the stars chosen to draw in audiences, but their co-star Lewis Gribben, who plays Elias, may be familiar to fans of British dramas.
Elias is the brother of Cora, Schafer's character, and according to Gribben, the character grows in "Blade Runner 2099" from a sheltered, ignored human to the voice of the protest against the system. This is likely Gribben's biggest role after a decade of acting in TV and movies. He made his career debut playing a drug dealer in "T2 Trainspotting," the sequel to the classic BAFTA-winning Scottish film.
For a few years, the "Blade Runner 2099" actor continued appearing in Scotland-set, under-the-radar films and TV shows, starring in "Get Duked!" "Our Ladies," and "Deadwater Fell." But Gribben first gained industry recognition when he played the lead character in "Somewhere Boy," a 2022 miniseries with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94%. The series won a BAFTA award, Gribben won a Scottish BAFTA for best TV actor, and he landed on Screen Daily's first edition of the Rising Stars Scotland list.
Lewis Gribben was in a Black Mirror episode with Peter Capaldi
His success with "Somewhere Boy" was not a one-way ticket to fame. After the award-winning series, Lewis Gribben appeared in two indie horror movies, "The Chemistry of Death" on Paramount+ and the Emmy-winning "Masters of the Air" on Apple TV. The "Blade Runner 2099" actor then appeared in an episode of Netflix's renowned anthology series "Black Mirror." If you saw the "Black Mirror" Season 7 episode "Plaything," you might remember it starred "Doctor Who" actor Peter Capaldi as a slightly unstable man who works for a hive mind of digital beings, and Will Poulter also reprised his role as game designer Colin Ritman from the "Bandersnatch" interactive episode.
Gribben has the other main role, the younger version of Capaldi's character, Cameron Walker, as he first comes into contact with the digital beings, known as the Thronglets. Gribben portrays Cameron's descent into madness as he learns to communicate with the digital beings and fulfil their goal of merging with humanity. So Gribben already had experience starring in a technology-heavy sci-fi drama before "Blade Runner 2099."
Though Capaldi and Gribben didn't share scenes because they were playing the same character, Gribben revealed in interviews that the pair coordinated on how to portray the character. Gribben told the Royal Television Society (via TikTok), "Me and David Slade, the director, said, 'Peter should take from you.' So he mimicked my voice, the way I walked. ... He did a great job of it 'cause I think that's how I would sound when I get to his age."