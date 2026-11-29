The "Blade Runner" franchise returns with a new host of characters joining the futuristic world. Amazon Prime's new miniseries "Blade Runner 2099," set 50 years after "Blade Runner 2049," stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer as a new replicant-human duo trying to survive the rogue gangs in Los Angeles. Yeoh and Schafer are clearly the stars chosen to draw in audiences, but their co-star Lewis Gribben, who plays Elias, may be familiar to fans of British dramas.

Elias is the brother of Cora, Schafer's character, and according to Gribben, the character grows in "Blade Runner 2099" from a sheltered, ignored human to the voice of the protest against the system. This is likely Gribben's biggest role after a decade of acting in TV and movies. He made his career debut playing a drug dealer in "T2 Trainspotting," the sequel to the classic BAFTA-winning Scottish film.

For a few years, the "Blade Runner 2099" actor continued appearing in Scotland-set, under-the-radar films and TV shows, starring in "Get Duked!" "Our Ladies," and "Deadwater Fell." But Gribben first gained industry recognition when he played the lead character in "Somewhere Boy," a 2022 miniseries with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 94%. The series won a BAFTA award, Gribben won a Scottish BAFTA for best TV actor, and he landed on Screen Daily's first edition of the Rising Stars Scotland list.