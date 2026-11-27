Marvel Stars Sebastian Stan And Vanessa Kirby Co-Starred In A Forgotten Miniseries
Marvel fans will soon get to see their favorite Marvel stars reunite across the MCU in "Avengers: Doomsday." But the forgotten 2012 miniseries "Labyrinth" brought Sebastian Stan and Vanessa Kirby together on screen long before their upcoming reunion as Bucky Barnes and Sue Storm in the highly anticipated Marvel feature.
"Labyrinth" is a two-part historical drama based on the 2005 novel by Kate Mosse, which was a New York Times bestseller and won Best Read of the Year at the 2006 British Book Awards. The story follows two women whose fates become intertwined across time as they search for the Holy Grail. Despite the book's popularity and the show's memorable cast, the historical drama has largely been lost to time. Kirby leads the series alongside former "Downton Abbey" star Jessica Brown Findlay, with Tom Felton and John Hurt also in the cast and Ridley Scott serving as an executive producer.
Sebastian Stan played Vanessa Kirby's love interest on the show
"Labyrinth" is set across two vastly different timelines. In 13th-century France, Alaïs (Jessica Brown Findlay) and her father protect a set of books revealing the Holy Grail's secret location amid the deadly Crusades. But archaeologist Alice Tanner (Vanessa Kirby) begins to have visions of Alaïs after discovering two skeletons and a labyrinth-engraved ring at an excavation site in modern-day France. Her discovery sends her down a similar path to Alaïs', potentially putting her life at risk. Sebastian Stan stars opposite Kirby in "Labyrinth" as Will Franklyn, an unlikely ally and romantic interest for Alice.
The 2012 series premiered shortly after Stan made his Marvel debut in "Captain America: The First Avenger" and over a decade before Kirby joined the MCU as Sue Storm in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." Now, the stars will reunite on screen in "Avengers: Doomsday" alongside fellow Marvel actors including Pedro Pascal, Robert Downey Jr., and Anthony Mackie.