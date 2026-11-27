Marvel fans will soon get to see their favorite Marvel stars reunite across the MCU in "Avengers: Doomsday." But the forgotten 2012 miniseries "Labyrinth" brought Sebastian Stan and Vanessa Kirby together on screen long before their upcoming reunion as Bucky Barnes and Sue Storm in the highly anticipated Marvel feature.

"Labyrinth" is a two-part historical drama based on the 2005 novel by Kate Mosse, which was a New York Times bestseller and won Best Read of the Year at the 2006 British Book Awards. The story follows two women whose fates become intertwined across time as they search for the Holy Grail. Despite the book's popularity and the show's memorable cast, the historical drama has largely been lost to time. Kirby leads the series alongside former "Downton Abbey" star Jessica Brown Findlay, with Tom Felton and John Hurt also in the cast and Ridley Scott serving as an executive producer.