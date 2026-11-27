Considering the show's top-notch crime drama edge and British period aesthetic, it's safe to say most people don't think of game shows when they think of the hit show "Peaky Blinders." The BBC series, which was globally popularized through being one of Netflix's best historical drama shows, was created by Steven Knight, who, if you can believe it, is also one of the reasons why we have the beloved mainstay "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?"

Knight — who has credits as a director, producer, and writer — is one of three people credited as the creators of the iconic game show. He shares the honor alongside David Briggs and Mike Whitehill, with whom he developed the show for the United Kingdom's ITV network.

The show's creation came early in his career, ahead of his significant feature film work, which would kick off in 2001. Because of this first major breakout project, Knight was able to work within the mainstream studio landscape, which helped pave the way for "Peaky Blinders" down the line.