The Creator Of Peaky Blinders Is Also Responsible For This Influential Game Show
Considering the show's top-notch crime drama edge and British period aesthetic, it's safe to say most people don't think of game shows when they think of the hit show "Peaky Blinders." The BBC series, which was globally popularized through being one of Netflix's best historical drama shows, was created by Steven Knight, who, if you can believe it, is also one of the reasons why we have the beloved mainstay "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?"
Knight — who has credits as a director, producer, and writer — is one of three people credited as the creators of the iconic game show. He shares the honor alongside David Briggs and Mike Whitehill, with whom he developed the show for the United Kingdom's ITV network.
The show's creation came early in his career, ahead of his significant feature film work, which would kick off in 2001. Because of this first major breakout project, Knight was able to work within the mainstream studio landscape, which helped pave the way for "Peaky Blinders" down the line.
Knight's game show success helped pave the way for his future projects
That said, it wasn't just the million-dollar idea (pun intended) that allowed Knight to parlay the show's success into serious dramatic narrative work. The show's high stakes also played a big role in it becoming revered as an all-time great game show.
"In the second ['Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' program], there was a lady who opted to phone a friend and called her dad. But he didn't know the answer to the question," Knight told the Royal Television Society in October 2026. "The look on her face was like, 'Wow!'. And we realized this is actually drama." That drama was seemingly crucial for Knight's career, even if he didn't know it at first, as it allowed the powers that be to see how watchable his work was right from the beginning.
After unleashing "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" upon the United Kingdom in 1998 (and the United States a year later, as well as many other countries globally), Knight wrote some significant drama films — which makes sense considering his capacity for the dramatic.
His resume would go on to include David Cronenberg's mob tale "Eastern Promises" and Pablo Larraín's Princess Diana ghost story "Spencer." He is also credited as a writer on the new documentary "Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger," and is even writing the next James Bond movie.