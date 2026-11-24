Line Of Fire Reveals Major Family Secrets In Tell-All Thanksgiving Episode — EP Joshua Safran Teases The Fallout
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Monday's episode of "Line of Fire." Please proceed accordingly.
Even the most diligent of planners among us likely didn't start thinking about this year's Thanksgiving until a few months ago. But "Line of Fire" boss Joshua Safran and his team started planning the Hollingsworth family's explosive family feast long before that.
"We knew on Day 2 in the writers' room that everything was going to come out at Thanksgiving," he tells TVLine.
In the episode, which aired Monday, huge secrets that members of the family had been keeping from each other for ages are blurted out during the big meal. Mike and Jane's post-separation hookups! Micah's relationship with his Secret Service protectee! Russ's kiss with Brandon!
And then, at the very end of the hour, Jack appears out of nowhere to save Jane and Mia from getting shot!
"Our only fear was, would the audience wait that long for all the secrets to be revealed?" Safran tells me. He described a section of wall in the writers' room on which a bunch of index cards reminded the scribes what the audience knew versus what the characters knew. For instance, the audience has known about the romance between Secret Service agent Micah (Tommy O'Brien) and the president's daughter, Sydney (Savannah Lee Smith) since the NBC series' premiere; Micah's family learned about it as they passed the sweet potato casserole.
The show's writers would rip cards off the wall as the story progressed. "And then we got to Thanksgiving, and there were still, like, six of them," Safran recalls, laughing. "And then Tiffany [So], who was one of the writers who was always addressing that, went and just ripped them all off."
Episode 9, "Blind Eye," is the show's midseason finale. Thanks to a full-season pickup in October, the drama will continue with five more episodes in early 2027. Until then, scroll down to hear what Safran has to tell us about what's ahead — and which actor at the center of one of the show's hottest storylines wound up with a part for which he didn't even audition.
Jack's story will remain 'complicated' when the show resumes
TVLINE | OK first off, Jack (Charlie Barnett) shows up at the end of the episode and saves the day. Jane (Hope Davis) is the only one who sees him. I think you and I are in a similar generation so you'll get this: Is he like early-days Mr. Snuffleupagus now, where Jane will be like, "No seriously! He was here!"
JOHUA SAFRAN | [Laughs] No, Mia sees him. It's not clear in that [episode], but she's seen him. She also hears Jane say "Jack," so she knows.
Jane is still trying to keep him away from everybody. That's why she tells him to drive, even though she knows that he's most likely killed all these people. One of the things that has always interested Hope and also myself and the writers is that even though she knows this man is killing people, even though she knows there's a task force after them, even though she is a person who says, "I'm not a biased mom: in the episode, like she still lets him get away. She is still a mom, and "I'm going to protect my child at all costs," which is really what the show ultimately is about.
TVLINE | And there is that sliver of "maybe he didn't actually kill all those people." Things turn on a dime on this show.
I can't say anything about that, but definitely: It's never gonna be good or evil. It will always be complicated.
TVLINE | To have everything in the family come to a head at Thanksgiving: Was that your plan from the beginning?
Well, as soon as the show was picked up, we all knew we wanted to go to Thanksgiving. We also knew that the pilot took place in March, so we quickly went back and edited March out of all of the texts before the pilot aired and made it May and greened the trees a little bit, because we had to get to this [point in the year]. NBC told us early on that are that, even if the show was only 13 episodes, we were going to break at [Episode] 9 for a period of weeks. So we were like, "OK, that's Thanksgiving."
Mike's anger at Micah won't fade
TVLINE | Let's start with Micah and Sydney. Now that Mike (Peter Krause) knows about them, he's such a by-the-book guy, I can't imagine him letting this go.
When we come back in Episode 10, the world still doesn't know — because obviously it's kept to those people in that room — but Mike is as mad as he is at the table. It's not better. Time hasn't healed anything. There's no time jump, by the way. It's like, days late. But definitely, he is as hot as ever. That story is not resolved or over in any way.
TVLINE | Clandestine loves are sometimes fueled by the clandestine nature of them, and once they're out in the open, a little bit of the bloom is off the rose.
[Nods] To the actors' credit — but even in the room — we talk about, "Is this a romance that they're able to have because no one knows? Or is it a one true pairing kind of thing?" We've gone back and forth on that conversation.
TVLINE |How is it split?
Honestly, it's hard. Really what it comes down to is, we asked our Secret Service agent [consultant], could you have a relationship with your protectee? And his belief now was that you probably could. Sure, there would be — like you just said — there'd be an age gap of people who are like, "No, you can't. You'd lose your job" and a newer area that's like, "Well, it's consensual. You're adults. You're spending time together. State secrets aren't being divulged."
So I think the room is sort of split, not about whether If it weren't clandestine, would it be? The room is more split about who would care versus who wouldn't care. And would Mike have to actually reckon with the fact that he's going from a rulebook of the last 20 years, and the world instead is like, "Yay, 'The Bodyguard!'"
'Clare has a long journey ahead'
TVLINE | There's also the fact that Mike is a man who's supposed to be paying attention to every little detail, and he was blind to that. How does that hit him?
Pete [Krause] and I talk about this all the time. Pete feels the same way, but he also knows there's no TV show if Mike is aware of everything. So it's always that fine line. Because also, with Jack as well, Mike is more in the dark. Jane is the one.
He's let Jane run with the task force, do that stuff, and he's assuming that she'll bring him any relevant information. But he also isn't looking too deep there.
And Pete and I always talk about the fact that Mike knows about Micah and Sydney on some level. He just never wanted to look at it. Even in Episode 2, when [Micah] is like, "I've seen these shows because Sparrow binges them," and Mike is like, "When you watch through the door?" He's on to it a little bit.
TVLINE | Clare (Kat Cunning) and Raul (Laith Kalifeh) come to a point in this episode where she tells him she can't go any farther with him in a relationship right now.
You will not see Raul again, at least in the near future. The idea there is, it's an ongoing story that she was so betrayed and hurt by Logan that she really can't. It has nothing to do with [Raul]. Clare has a long journey [ahead], at least a season, if not more.
TVLINE | We see Emily (Zoë Winters) peel her name off the apartment building and give a report to someone at the end of the episode. When will we find out who she's working for?
You will see Zoë in the next few episodes. I can't say exactly when.
For Russ and Brandon, 'There's more to that story'
TVLINE | OK, on to what I really want to talk to you about: Russ (Taylor Bloom) and Brandon (Tyler Posey). It's all fun and games with the reveal at the dinner table, but we see Russ weeping in the car at the end of the episode, with Natasha holding his hand. Talk to me about how having that secret of his thrown out into the open will affect him, moving forward.
It's been really fun to watch Taylor embody Russ. We made a decision early in the season to be like, "Let's string this out as it would actually happen in real life and not do a TV speed." So Taylor's had a really good handle on Russ. Russ is the person who's always got everything together and always helping everybody.
And so to have this be an unraveling — I saw some comments online being like, "It's 2026. Families are accepting." Yes, we show repeatedly that the family is waiting for this man to come to this decision or conclusion on his own, and they're waiting because, like, they know and he doesn't know. And that's what the story is about. It is about our own perceived feelings, not the safety around us, but it's internalized homophobia, all that stuff.
So he's got a lot to work through still. It's not just as easy as "I kiss somebody and now my family knows." You'll see more Brandon. There's more to that story.
The funny thing that no one knows, but I'll tell you because I always like to give you something special, is that Tyler did not audition for Brandon. Tyler auditioned for a different role. And when Tyler auditioned, I was like —and he was not who we had in mind for Brandon either. I went to Cassandra [Kulukundis, casting director] and I was like, "I think he's Brandon." And she was like, "I think he's Brandon, too."
TVLINE | What role did he audition for?
I'm not going to answer that. [Laughs] ... Darren [Grant], one of our directors, calls them "TNT." When you put Tyler and Taylor in a room together, it's shocking we can get work done. I feel like the universe made that happen, and I also feel like the writers are so inspired by Taylor and Tyler together that the story is actually taking on a life of its own.
It's one of those good things that can happen in a writer's room, where you have the things you think you're going to do, but then you watch it happening live. So it's been really beautiful. Honestly, that story was supposed to end with Episode 8, and when we were watching Episode 8 be filmed, we were like, "That is not the end of the story." So it's another example of how casting can actually change the trajectory of your story.
TVLINE | Well, and you had the luxury of having a writers' room that's still assembled during filming.
Right! Which is why I love broadcast. There's other things about it that annoy me, about how I never sleep and I'm racing all the time. Am I gonna have a heart attack at any moment? But the idea that we can get audience feedback and then we can also feel it? Like, Episode 8 show two months ago, but we felt what the audience is feeling. We were like, "There's more to this story."
Do you have thoughts and feelings about the midseason finale of "Line of Fire"? Let us hear 'em in the comments!