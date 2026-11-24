Warning: This post contains spoilers for Monday's episode of "Line of Fire." Please proceed accordingly.

Even the most diligent of planners among us likely didn't start thinking about this year's Thanksgiving until a few months ago. But "Line of Fire" boss Joshua Safran and his team started planning the Hollingsworth family's explosive family feast long before that.

"We knew on Day 2 in the writers' room that everything was going to come out at Thanksgiving," he tells TVLine.

In the episode, which aired Monday, huge secrets that members of the family had been keeping from each other for ages are blurted out during the big meal. Mike and Jane's post-separation hookups! Micah's relationship with his Secret Service protectee! Russ's kiss with Brandon!

And then, at the very end of the hour, Jack appears out of nowhere to save Jane and Mia from getting shot!

"Our only fear was, would the audience wait that long for all the secrets to be revealed?" Safran tells me. He described a section of wall in the writers' room on which a bunch of index cards reminded the scribes what the audience knew versus what the characters knew. For instance, the audience has known about the romance between Secret Service agent Micah (Tommy O'Brien) and the president's daughter, Sydney (Savannah Lee Smith) since the NBC series' premiere; Micah's family learned about it as they passed the sweet potato casserole.

The show's writers would rip cards off the wall as the story progressed. "And then we got to Thanksgiving, and there were still, like, six of them," Safran recalls, laughing. "And then Tiffany [So], who was one of the writers who was always addressing that, went and just ripped them all off."

Episode 9, "Blind Eye," is the show's midseason finale. Thanks to a full-season pickup in October, the drama will continue with five more episodes in early 2027. Until then, scroll down to hear what Safran has to tell us about what's ahead — and which actor at the center of one of the show's hottest storylines wound up with a part for which he didn't even audition.

