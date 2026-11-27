5 Best Episodes Of HBO's Girls, Ranked
HBO's "Girls" is a wacky and wild treasure trove of excellent episodes of television. Any fan worth their salt can attest to the fact that all six seasons of "Girls" are memorable and well-crafted, and their quality doesn't wane as the seasons go on. "Girls" never faltered on its commitment to realism and truth through the lens of young modern-day women: Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham), Marnie Michaels (Allison Williams), Jessa Johansson (Jemima Kirke), and Shoshanna Shapiro (Zosia Mamet).
We thought it would be fun — and a challenge — to rank the show's five best episodes and highlight the cream of the crop. Our only wish with this list is that it could've been longer. Having room for only five entries forced us to leave off some of our favorite and, frankly, some of the strongest episodes of the series, including the Season 3 gut punch "Flo," the penultimate episode "Goodbye Tour," the Season 2 stunner "Video Games," and the Season 2 odyssey "Bad Friend." "Girls" fans are spoiled for choice here, and all of these episodes (and many other great ones) would certainly have a place on a longer list.
That said, we feel the episodes on this list represent the best of the show's best, and consider these episodes absolutely quintessential for anyone looking to tap into the emotional and spiritual core of this legendary series. Read on to find out what we included in our ranking of the five best episodes of "Girls."
5. Welcome to Bushwick, a.k.a. The Crackident (Season 1, Episode 7)
The Season 1 episode "Welcome to Bushwick, a.k.a. The Crackident" was one of the most distilled examples of what the show could be at its early wild and wacky heights: An episode where the girls experience a rager party night in a Brooklyn warehouse. The comedy was well-written and well-executed, each girl furthering their archetypes in brilliantly hilarious ways. Marnie's aimlessness after meeting the new girlfriend of her ex, Charlie Dattolo (Christopher Abbott), Hannah's struggle to say hello to Adam Sackler (Adam Driver), Jessa's drunken fight with fellow partygoers, Shoshanna's crack-induced wild goose chase with Ray Ploshansky (Alex Karpovsky) — it all exemplifies the show's original playful spirit and helped the show establish its presence in the television landscape.
Plus, the episode's more serious storylines heightened the impact for those character arcs and the episode as a whole with a sense of realness that mimics the chaos and clarity of a great night out in your youth. The depressingly predictable culmination of Jessa's will-they, won't-they arc with the father of the children she nannies and Hannah's satisfying success in finally making Adam her boyfriend officially highlight the show's insistence on staying true to the realities of navigating relationships as a young adult — and never sugarcoating them. "Welcome to Bushwick" was the first episode that showed that "Girls" could go buck wild when it wanted to, but still come back to its foundational realism with a wisdom beyond its years.
4. Beach House (Season 3, Episode 7)
In the Season 3 episode "Beach House," the girls take a trip to Marnie's mother's friend's beach house to repair some friendship wounds — which naturally gets derailed by Elijah Krantz (Andrew Rannells) and his friends, who decide to crash their party. Things not going according to plan makes matters much worse when all of the grievances between the girls start coming out anyway, which leads to the best group fight on the show, one that perfectly sets the groundwork for the fracturing of their relationships in the latter half of the series.
It's sad to look back and see this episode as the clear beginning of the end for our favorite foursome, but despite the fact that there had been issues and disagreements between the core four prior to this fight, this particular conversation was a turning point — and the show knows the gravity of the argument it strategically places here, just about halfway through the series. Well-written and well-directed, it's made even stronger by some of the show's best performances, especially because the episode, on top of laying the groundwork for the end of the group, rings deeply true about our enduring allegiances to the ties that bind. The ending sequence is a crushing yet beautiful example of what it looks like when it feels easier to stay than to process an ending, and letting that image lead us into the second half of the series? Pretty genius, honestly.
3. On All Fours (Season 2, Episode 9)
The "Girls" Season 2 episode "On All Fours" pushed boundaries in a majorly important way thanks to HBO's commitment to uncensored adult programming. This allowed the episode to hit the show's raunchy heights through Adam's wholly misguided attempt to find Hannah within a new relationship. When he attempts to have the same kind of kinky sex with his new girlfriend as he did with Hannah, it spotlights both the twisted yet significant connection he has with her and a greater disconnect within dating in the modern day. It's a smart way to parlay something culturally significant into the show's overall plot — and it made this episode one of the most memorable.
"On All Fours" also hit the show's cringiest heights when Marnie infamously attempted to win Charlie back by singing a cover of Kanye West's "Stronger" at a party for his newfound app, an unexpected character path after he and Marnie split in Season 1. It's one of the show's most hilariously uncomfortable moments, but it centers in on Marnie's obliviousness about how other people might feel about something once she's decided it's the good and kind thing to do. It's definitely a funny way to employ character development, but because of its unconventional and uncomfortable impact, it's a choice that only smart writers willing to push the envelope would make. "On All Fours" proved the show's staying power through its willingness to take creative risks and push important boundaries worth spotlighting.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
2. The Panic in Central Park (Season 5, Episode 6)
It was in the Season 5 "Girls" episode "The Panic in Central Park" that a cruel and brilliant twist reared its ugly head. In a season full of abrupt and disorienting change for the girls, this episode, with no holds barred, recounts one of the most difficult situations any of the characters has to face. Marnie randomly reconnects with Charlie after their second attempt to be a couple in Season 2 doesn't work out and he falls off the face of the Earth. He's a completely different person when they re-meet, but despite the strangeness of it all, it seems like the changes are for the best — until the devastating reveal that Charlie is actually now addicted to heroin.
This is the bottle episode to end all bottle episodes. Easily one of the best of its kind, let alone of the show, it's all in the marriage of deep, aching performances and the masterful writing, where the audience, like Marnie herself, is built up and let down so strongly. Allison Williams and Christopher Abbott give everything in this episode, and their willingness to go full tilt in every aspect of the emotional rollercoaster makes it that much more memorable. "The Panic in Central Park" is truly one of the most crushing, fleeting, and effective episodes of television ever made, perhaps the best example of the show's dedication to realism working overtime in its favor.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
1. All Adventurous Women Do (Season 1, Episode 3)
The best episode of "Girls," without question, had to come from Season 1 of the show — but picking the episode in question was a trying task. The first season of the series is absolutely stacked with iconic episodes that will be remembered well into the future, but the episode we feel is a complete no-brainer to bestow the coveted title of best episode on is "All Adventurous Women Do." The episode centers on Hannah's unexpected HPV diagnosis and the aftermath — and subsequent acceptance — of the situation. This episode is truly the best distillation of how creator Lena Dunham wanted the world to view the show.
It's funny, dramatic, full of character development, well-paced, well-acted, truly poignant, and achingly real. Plus, it's got a truly uplifting, memorably iconic ending that, in a series full of excellent dramatic moments and conclusions, definitely will go down as one of the show's best. "All Adventurous Women Do" should be the episode that comes up when you look up this hit series in the dictionary, hitting all the marks tenfold that make an episode of television compelling and worth watching. It is, without question, one of the show's absolute best-written and best-directed episodes, proving right off the bat, just three episodes in, that "Girls" was bound to be something special, something that could really represent what it meant to be a modern young woman.