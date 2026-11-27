HBO's "Girls" is a wacky and wild treasure trove of excellent episodes of television. Any fan worth their salt can attest to the fact that all six seasons of "Girls" are memorable and well-crafted, and their quality doesn't wane as the seasons go on. "Girls" never faltered on its commitment to realism and truth through the lens of young modern-day women: Hannah Horvath (Lena Dunham), Marnie Michaels (Allison Williams), Jessa Johansson (Jemima Kirke), and Shoshanna Shapiro (Zosia Mamet).

We thought it would be fun — and a challenge — to rank the show's five best episodes and highlight the cream of the crop. Our only wish with this list is that it could've been longer. Having room for only five entries forced us to leave off some of our favorite and, frankly, some of the strongest episodes of the series, including the Season 3 gut punch "Flo," the penultimate episode "Goodbye Tour," the Season 2 stunner "Video Games," and the Season 2 odyssey "Bad Friend." "Girls" fans are spoiled for choice here, and all of these episodes (and many other great ones) would certainly have a place on a longer list.

That said, we feel the episodes on this list represent the best of the show's best, and consider these episodes absolutely quintessential for anyone looking to tap into the emotional and spiritual core of this legendary series. Read on to find out what we included in our ranking of the five best episodes of "Girls."