When it comes to her portrayal of a single mother on "High Potential," Kaitlin Olson's own kids are never too far from her mind. Speaking to Deadline about her "High Potential" character, Olson said, "I am a mom, I have two kids. It's the most important job I've ever done. So, being able to bring an aspect of that to this character was really special." Despite the wide range of memorable roles on her acting resume — from the outrageous Dee in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" to the shameless titular protagonist of "The Mick" — playing a mom on "High Potential" offers her a new opportunity to draw on untapped facets of her personal life.

"High Potential" Season 2 ended on several notable cliffhangers, disclosing new information about the ever-evasive Roman while also foreshadowing danger in Ava's future. With Season 3 of "High Potential" poised for a January 2027 release, fans of the ABC show are closer than ever to reuniting with their favorite fashionable crime-solver.

But no matter what the upcoming episodes of "High Potential" have in store, it seems all but certain that highlighting Morgan's role as a mother will continue to be a series priority. "One of the things I love about this show is the heart and soul of it is Morgan with her family," Olson told Deadline. "We're solving crimes, and that's the basis of the show, but at the heart of it is this woman who is doing this for her kids."